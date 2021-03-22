#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 22 March 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
34 minutes ago 2,968 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5388127

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Sci-fi Pick

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

  • Film Four at 9pm on Tuesday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

In the final part of the Maze Runner trilogy, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.

Your Real-Life Prank Comedy Pick

Bad Trip

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of pranks that pull a real-life audience into the mayhem. 

Your Drama Pick

The Promise

  • RTÉ 2 at 10pm on Friday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

It’s the last days of the Ottoman Empire and Ana finds herself caught in a love triangle with a brilliant medical student and a renowned American journalist.

Your Family-Friendly 19th Century Adventure Pick

The Secret of Moonacre

  • RTÉ 2 at 2pm on Saturday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: DavisFilmsProduction/YouTube

When she moves into her uncle’s mansion, Maria realises the place is cursed and it is up to her break the curse before it is too late.

Your Action In Space Pick

Passengers

  • Channel 4 at 9pm on Saturday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

Onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet, two passengers wake in their hibernation pods 90 years before they reach their final destination.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie