Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Sci-fi Pick

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Film Four at 9pm on Tuesday

In the final part of the Maze Runner trilogy, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all.

Your Real-Life Prank Comedy Pick

Bad Trip

Netflix from Friday

From one of the guys that brought you Jackass and Bad Grandpa, this hidden camera comedy follows two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of pranks that pull a real-life audience into the mayhem.

Your Drama Pick

The Promise

RTÉ 2 at 10pm on Friday

It’s the last days of the Ottoman Empire and Ana finds herself caught in a love triangle with a brilliant medical student and a renowned American journalist.

Your Family-Friendly 19th Century Adventure Pick

The Secret of Moonacre

RTÉ 2 at 2pm on Saturday

When she moves into her uncle’s mansion, Maria realises the place is cursed and it is up to her break the curse before it is too late.

Your Action In Space Pick

Passengers

Channel 4 at 9pm on Saturday

Onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet, two passengers wake in their hibernation pods 90 years before they reach their final destination.