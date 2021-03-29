#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 March 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 29 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Pick

40 Days and 40 Nights

  • Comedy Central today at 8pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A man vows to give up sex for Lent after a terrible break-up and, of course, immediately meets a beautiful woman.

Your Documentary Pick

Worn Stories

  • Netflix from Thursday

In this moving documentary people share the stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Overlord

  • Film Four on Friday at 9.45pm  

 American soldiers near the end of the Second World War are sent to destroy a German radio tower. When they come across a mysterious Nazi laboratory, things take a dark and frightening turn. 

Your New Release Pick

Concrete Cowboy

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s urban-cowboy lifestyle.

Your Throwback Family Drama Pick

Free Willy

  • RTÉ 2 on Saturday at 2.45pm

A boy learns that a whale he has befriended is to be killed by aquarium owners because he is ‘not performing’. He is determined to set him free and reunite him with his family.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

