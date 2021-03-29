Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Pick

40 Days and 40 Nights

Comedy Central today at 8pm

A man vows to give up sex for Lent after a terrible break-up and, of course, immediately meets a beautiful woman.

Your Documentary Pick

Worn Stories

Netflix from Thursday

In this moving documentary people share the stories around their most meaningful pieces of clothing.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Overlord

Film Four on Friday at 9.45pm

American soldiers near the end of the Second World War are sent to destroy a German radio tower. When they come across a mysterious Nazi laboratory, things take a dark and frightening turn.

Your New Release Pick

Concrete Cowboy

Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s urban-cowboy lifestyle.

Your Throwback Family Drama Pick

Free Willy

RTÉ 2 on Saturday at 2.45pm

A boy learns that a whale he has befriended is to be killed by aquarium owners because he is ‘not performing’. He is determined to set him free and reunite him with his family.