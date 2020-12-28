#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies over New Year's week

Here are our picks of TV movies over the next week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 28 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
28 minutes ago 4,095 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304276

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Classic 90s Drama Pick

Trainspotting

  • Channel 4 at 11pm today

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

A heroin addict who tries to start a new life in London ends up being pulled back into addiction by his friends.

Your Short Film Pick

Cops and Robbers

  • Netflix from today

Source: Netflix

On 6 May 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while out jogging in the US state of Georgia. One of the suspects in the case told police be believed Ahmaud resembled a suspect in a series of local break-ins.

He and his son armed themselves with guns and pursued Ahmaud in a pick-up truck through the neighbourhood. This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to Ahmaud’s murder.

Your Irish-Based Drama Pick

Jimmy’s Hall

  • Virgin Media One 29 December at 10pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Jimmy Gralton returns home to Ireland after ten years of exile in America. Seeing the levels of poverty and oppression, the activist in him reawakens and he looks to re-open the dance hall that led to his deportation.

Your Pandemic Documentary Pick

Rang 2020

  • TG4 29 December at 7.15pm

Source: TG4

Featuring a mix of self-shot and documentary footage, Rang 2020 follows the lives of four students as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and A-level exams and progress to third level education. We also witness their own personal loss and their families’ struggles with the implications of Covid-19.

Your Animated Fantasy Pick

How to Train Your Dragon

  • E4 on 30 December at 7.30pm

Source: hollywoodstreams/YouTube

A great one to sit down to with the whole family this week. Hiccup has been told he has to kill a dragon to show he is ready to be a man and to be accepted in his tribe.

Instead, he develops a heartwarming friendship with a dragon as he realises his people have misunderstood the mystical creatures.

Your Action Adventure Pick of the Week

The Mummy

  • RTÉ2 on 30 December at 9.20pm

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Sergeant Nick Morton and Corporal Chris Vail call an air strike on an enemy stronghold, where they stumble upon the tomb of Princess Ahmanet. The ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing terrors that defy human comprehension.

Your Rom-Com Pick

Bridget Jones: The edge of Reason

  • Virgin Media One on New Year’s Eve at 9pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: TrailersTeasersClips/YouTube

Bridget is struggling to deal with her boss in her new job and realising her relationship with Mark Darcy is not what she imagined it would be. She heads off to Thailand to write a travelogue and bumps into an old flame.

Your Irish-Language Film

Finky

  • TG4 on New Year’s Day at 9.20pm

Source: TG4/YouTube

A musician and puppeteer looking to escape his past, steals an envelope full of cash and runs off to Scotland with his childhood friend Tom Tom. On their first night in Glasgow, Finky suffers a horrible accident and is left paralysed from the waist down.

He hits rock bottom but is given a chance at redemption when recruited by Carnival Chaotica.

Your Murder Mystery Pick

Murder on the Orient Express

  • RTÉ One on New Year’s Day at 9.25pm

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, the film tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie