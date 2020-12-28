Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies over New Year's week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Classic 90s Drama Pick

Trainspotting

Channel 4 at 11pm today

A heroin addict who tries to start a new life in London ends up being pulled back into addiction by his friends.

Your Short Film Pick

Cops and Robbers

Netflix from today

Source: Netflix

On 6 May 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while out jogging in the US state of Georgia. One of the suspects in the case told police be believed Ahmaud resembled a suspect in a series of local break-ins.

He and his son armed themselves with guns and pursued Ahmaud in a pick-up truck through the neighbourhood. This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to Ahmaud’s murder.

Your Irish-Based Drama Pick

Jimmy’s Hall

Virgin Media One 29 December at 10pm

Jimmy Gralton returns home to Ireland after ten years of exile in America. Seeing the levels of poverty and oppression, the activist in him reawakens and he looks to re-open the dance hall that led to his deportation.

Your Pandemic Documentary Pick

Rang 2020

TG4 29 December at 7.15pm

Source: TG4

Featuring a mix of self-shot and documentary footage, Rang 2020 follows the lives of four students as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and A-level exams and progress to third level education. We also witness their own personal loss and their families’ struggles with the implications of Covid-19.

Your Animated Fantasy Pick

How to Train Your Dragon

E4 on 30 December at 7.30pm

A great one to sit down to with the whole family this week. Hiccup has been told he has to kill a dragon to show he is ready to be a man and to be accepted in his tribe.

Instead, he develops a heartwarming friendship with a dragon as he realises his people have misunderstood the mystical creatures.

Your Action Adventure Pick of the Week

The Mummy

RTÉ2 on 30 December at 9.20pm

Sergeant Nick Morton and Corporal Chris Vail call an air strike on an enemy stronghold, where they stumble upon the tomb of Princess Ahmanet. The ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing terrors that defy human comprehension.

Your Rom-Com Pick

Bridget Jones: The edge of Reason

Virgin Media One on New Year’s Eve at 9pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Bridget is struggling to deal with her boss in her new job and realising her relationship with Mark Darcy is not what she imagined it would be. She heads off to Thailand to write a travelogue and bumps into an old flame.

Your Irish-Language Film

Finky

TG4 on New Year’s Day at 9.20pm

A musician and puppeteer looking to escape his past, steals an envelope full of cash and runs off to Scotland with his childhood friend Tom Tom. On their first night in Glasgow, Finky suffers a horrible accident and is left paralysed from the waist down.

He hits rock bottom but is given a chance at redemption when recruited by Carnival Chaotica.

Your Murder Mystery Pick

Murder on the Orient Express

RTÉ One on New Year’s Day at 9.25pm

From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, the film tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.