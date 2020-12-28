Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies over New Year's week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Classic 90s Drama Pick
Trainspotting
- Channel 4 at 11pm today
A heroin addict who tries to start a new life in London ends up being pulled back into addiction by his friends.
Your Short Film Pick
Cops and Robbers
- Netflix from today
On 6 May 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while out jogging in the US state of Georgia. One of the suspects in the case told police be believed Ahmaud resembled a suspect in a series of local break-ins.
He and his son armed themselves with guns and pursued Ahmaud in a pick-up truck through the neighbourhood. This animated short film is based on a spoken word poetry video created in response to Ahmaud’s murder.
Your Irish-Based Drama Pick
Jimmy’s Hall
- Virgin Media One 29 December at 10pm
Jimmy Gralton returns home to Ireland after ten years of exile in America. Seeing the levels of poverty and oppression, the activist in him reawakens and he looks to re-open the dance hall that led to his deportation.
Your Pandemic Documentary Pick
Rang 2020
- TG4 29 December at 7.15pm
Featuring a mix of self-shot and documentary footage, Rang 2020 follows the lives of four students as they prepare for the Leaving Certificate and A-level exams and progress to third level education. We also witness their own personal loss and their families’ struggles with the implications of Covid-19.
Your Animated Fantasy Pick
How to Train Your Dragon
- E4 on 30 December at 7.30pm
A great one to sit down to with the whole family this week. Hiccup has been told he has to kill a dragon to show he is ready to be a man and to be accepted in his tribe.
Instead, he develops a heartwarming friendship with a dragon as he realises his people have misunderstood the mystical creatures.
Your Action Adventure Pick of the Week
The Mummy
- RTÉ2 on 30 December at 9.20pm
Sergeant Nick Morton and Corporal Chris Vail call an air strike on an enemy stronghold, where they stumble upon the tomb of Princess Ahmanet. The ancient princess, whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing terrors that defy human comprehension.
Your Rom-Com Pick
Bridget Jones: The edge of Reason
- Virgin Media One on New Year’s Eve at 9pm
Bridget is struggling to deal with her boss in her new job and realising her relationship with Mark Darcy is not what she imagined it would be. She heads off to Thailand to write a travelogue and bumps into an old flame.
Your Irish-Language Film
Finky
- TG4 on New Year’s Day at 9.20pm
A musician and puppeteer looking to escape his past, steals an envelope full of cash and runs off to Scotland with his childhood friend Tom Tom. On their first night in Glasgow, Finky suffers a horrible accident and is left paralysed from the waist down.
He hits rock bottom but is given a chance at redemption when recruited by Carnival Chaotica.
Your Murder Mystery Pick
Murder on the Orient Express
- RTÉ One on New Year’s Day at 9.25pm
From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, the film tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.
