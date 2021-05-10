#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 10 May 2021, 6:30 PM
17 minutes ago 1,666 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5433243

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.    

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Transcendence

  • Film4 on Tuesday at 6.45pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

When a leading computer scientist is killed, his colleagues upload his mind into a computer system. He sets out trying to change the world for the better, but the consequences of their actions could signal the end of the human race.

Your Crime Drama Pick

The Snowman

  • RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm

An elite crime squad’s lead detective investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter and begins to fear an elusive serial killer may be active again. The team must connect decades-old cold cases to the latest murder if they hope to outwit this evil before the next snowfall.

Your Thriller Pick

Oxygen

  • Netflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Liz wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Jungle Beat: The Movie

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world.

Your Zombie Pick

World Ward Z

  • E4 on Friday at 9pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

When the world is hit by a zombie pandemic a UN investigator is sent to uncover where this virus came from and to find a cure before the entire population is infected.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie