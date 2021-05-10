Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Sci-Fi Pick
Transcendence
- Film4 on Tuesday at 6.45pm
When a leading computer scientist is killed, his colleagues upload his mind into a computer system. He sets out trying to change the world for the better, but the consequences of their actions could signal the end of the human race.
Your Crime Drama Pick
The Snowman
- RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm
An elite crime squad’s lead detective investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter and begins to fear an elusive serial killer may be active again. The team must connect decades-old cold cases to the latest murder if they hope to outwit this evil before the next snowfall.
Your Thriller Pick
Oxygen
- Netflix from Wednesday
Liz wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is in order to survive.
Your Family-Friendly Pick
Jungle Beat: The Movie
- Netflix from Friday
When a lost and lonely alien crash-lands on Earth, his new crew of talking animal friends helps him get back home — and try to save the world.
Your Zombie Pick
World Ward Z
- E4 on Friday at 9pm
When the world is hit by a zombie pandemic a UN investigator is sent to uncover where this virus came from and to find a cure before the entire population is infected.
