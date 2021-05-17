Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Drama Pick

American Woman

Film4 at 9pm on Tuesday

In a blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a woman’s teenage daughter goes missing in the middle of the night. She battles to find out what happened to her daughter as she raises her infant grandson alone.

Your Zombie Flick Pick

Army of the Dead

Netflix from Friday

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Your Documentary Pick

PINK: All I Know So Far

Prime Video

The documentary follows Pink on her record-breaking 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour, mixing footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews and personal material.

Your Action Pick

The Mechanic

Virgin Media One at 9pm on Friday

When Arthur Bishop, an elite assassin, learns his mentor and close friend has been murdered, he sets out to track down – and kill – the people responsible.

Your Wartime Drama Pick

Anthropoid

RTÉ 2 at 9.15 pm on Saturday

Two soldiers from the Czech army-in-exile are parachuted into their occupied homeland in December 1941. With limited intelligence and little equipment, they must find a way to assassinate Heydrich, the man many saw as Adolf Hitler’s natural successor.