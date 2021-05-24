#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 May 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 24 May 2021, 6:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,188 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5446596

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.    

Your Comedy Pick

Snatched

  • Film4 on Tuesday at 9pm

After her boyfriend dumps her ahead of an exotic couples vacation, Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Things take a dark turn when mother and daughter, who are complete opposites, are kidnapped and they have to work together to get to safety.

Your Bank Heist Pick

Going in Style

  • RTÉ One on Wednesday at 9.35pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Lifelong buddies Willie, Joe and Al, decide to step off the straight-and-narrow for the first time in their lives when their pension fund becomes a corporate casualty. Desperate to pay the bills and come through for their loved ones, the three men decide to knock off the very bank that absconded with their money.

Your Light-Hearted Drama Pick

Swimming with Men

  • RTÉ 2 on Friday at 9.30pm

Faced with a mid-life crisis, accountant Eric (Rob Brydon) joins an all-male group of synchronised swimmers, discovering that making patterns in a pool with a group of middle-aged men can help smooth out the bumps in his work and marriage.

Your Family-friendly Pick

Dog Gone Trouble

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix Futures/YouTube

The privileged life of a pampered dog named Trouble is turned upside-down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big-city streets.

Your Documentary Pick

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

  • Amazon Prime Video from Saturday

Source: Amazon Prime Video Sport/YouTube

Recovering from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage and acutely aware that his memory might desert him, Ferguson recounts the most important stories of his life, both in and out of football, to his son Jason.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

