Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Superhero Flick Pick

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

The gang is back, tasked with protecting valuable batteries from an inter-dimensional monster.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Patriots Day

Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday

Based on real-life events, a police sergeant at the 2013 Boston Marathon gets caught up in the aftermath of the bombing. What follows is a race to track down those responsible.

Your True Crime Documentary Pick

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Netflix from Thursday

In a crime that shocked Brazil Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.

Your Drama Pick

Invictus

RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Saturday

The inspiring story of how Nelson Mandela and the captain of the South African rugby team joined forces to help unite their country.,