Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 5 Jul 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Superhero Flick Pick

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

  • RTÉ 2 at 9pm today

Source: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The gang is back, tasked with protecting valuable batteries from an inter-dimensional monster.

Your Action Thriller Pick

Patriots Day

  • Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday

Source: Zero Media/YouTube

Based on real-life events, a  police sergeant at the 2013 Boston Marathon gets caught up in the aftermath of the bombing. What follows is a race to track down those responsible.

Your True Crime Documentary Pick

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

  • Netflix from Thursday

Source: Netflix Brasil/YouTube

In a crime that shocked Brazil Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.

Your Drama Pick

Invictus

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Saturday

The inspiring story of how Nelson Mandela and the captain of the South African rugby team joined forces to help unite their country.,

Michelle Hennessy
