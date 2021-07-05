Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.
Your Superhero Flick Pick
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
- RTÉ 2 at 9pm today
The gang is back, tasked with protecting valuable batteries from an inter-dimensional monster.
Your Action Thriller Pick
Patriots Day
- Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday
Based on real-life events, a police sergeant at the 2013 Boston Marathon gets caught up in the aftermath of the bombing. What follows is a race to track down those responsible.
Your True Crime Documentary Pick
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
- Netflix from Thursday
In a crime that shocked Brazil Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.
Your Drama Pick
Invictus
- RTÉ 2 at 9.35pm on Saturday
The inspiring story of how Nelson Mandela and the captain of the South African rugby team joined forces to help unite their country.,
