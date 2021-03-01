Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Magical Pick

Now You See Me

Sky One at 9pm today

A team of illusionists somehow pull off a series of heists during live stage shows. An FBI agent is determined to figure out how they’re doing it and what their true agenda is.

Your Coming-of-Age Pick

Moxie

Neflix from Wednesday

Fed up with the toxic status quo at her high school, a 16-year-old girl, inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a revolution among her peers.

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

The Great Wall

E4 at 9pm on Wednesday

It’s the 11th century and a group of Europeans have travelled to China to figure out how to make gunpowder. Soon they find themselves caught up in a battle for humanity as an army of alien creatures attack.

Your Irish Thriller Pick

Cardboard Gangsters

Virgin Media One

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A low-level drug dealer decides to enter the big leagues when his welfare is cut. When he comes to the attention of the local gang boss he is led down a dangerous and violent path.

Your Family Friendly Pick

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

RTÉ One at 7pm on Saturday

Once, everything was awesome, now everything is bleak and the battle to restore harmony will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to unexplored worlds filled with strange characters and catchy new tunes.