Monday 1 March 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 1 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Magical Pick

Now You See Me

  • Sky One at 9pm today

Source: JoBlo Movie Trailers/YouTube

A team of illusionists somehow pull off a series of heists during live stage shows. An FBI agent is determined to figure out how they’re doing it and what their true agenda is.

Your Coming-of-Age Pick

Moxie

  • Neflix from Wednesday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Fed up with the toxic status quo at her high school, a 16-year-old girl, inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, anonymously publishes a zine that sparks a revolution among her peers. 

Your Fantasy Adventure Pick

The Great Wall

  • E4 at 9pm on Wednesday

Source: Universal Pictures UK/YouTube

It’s the 11th century and a group of Europeans have travelled to China to figure out how to make gunpowder. Soon they find themselves caught up in a battle for humanity as an army of alien creatures attack.

Your Irish Thriller Pick

Cardboard Gangsters

  • Virgin Media One 

Source: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

A low-level drug dealer decides to enter the big leagues when his welfare is cut. When he comes to the attention of the local gang boss he is led down a dangerous and violent path.

Your Family Friendly Pick

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

  • RTÉ One at 7pm on Saturday

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Once, everything was awesome, now everything is bleak and the battle to restore harmony will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to unexplored worlds filled with strange characters and catchy new tunes.

