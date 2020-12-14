#Open journalism No news is bad news

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 14 Dec 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Action Pick of the Week

John Wick 

  • Sky One at 9pm today

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

Retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) seeks vengeance after a group of men break into his home, steal his vintage car and kill the puppy his recently deceased wife had given him. 

Your Festive Comedy Pick

Office Christmas Party

  • RTÉ One at 9.30pm tomorrow

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

This may be the closest some of us get to an actual office Christmas party this year. In an attempt to woo a VIP client and save everyone’s jobs, branch manager Clay Vanstone decides to throw an epic Christmas party. But things don’t go exactly as he planned…

Your Documentary Pick

Time

  • Amazon Prime

Source: Amazon Prime Video/YouTube

If you missed this when it was first released in October, it’s worth sitting down to. Fox Rich has been campaigning for the last two decades for the release of her husband Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for robbery.

The documentary includes video diaries Fox has recorded for her husband over the years.

Your Drama Pick of the Week

Brooklyn

  • RTÉ One at 10.35pm Saturday

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan) has made a new life for herself in New York – she’s even fallen in love. But bad news from back in Wexford forces her to choose between her two homes.

Your Festive Family Pick

Elf

  • Sky One at 7pm Sunday

Source: MovieStation/YouTube

Sit back and put your feet up this Sunday as Buddy explores a world that’s entirely new to him and gets to know his biological father, who is not thrilled about his oddball adult son turning up out of the blue.

