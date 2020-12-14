Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Action Pick of the Week

John Wick

Sky One at 9pm today

Retired hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) seeks vengeance after a group of men break into his home, steal his vintage car and kill the puppy his recently deceased wife had given him.

Your Festive Comedy Pick

Office Christmas Party

RTÉ One at 9.30pm tomorrow

This may be the closest some of us get to an actual office Christmas party this year. In an attempt to woo a VIP client and save everyone’s jobs, branch manager Clay Vanstone decides to throw an epic Christmas party. But things don’t go exactly as he planned…

Your Documentary Pick

Time

Amazon Prime

If you missed this when it was first released in October, it’s worth sitting down to. Fox Rich has been campaigning for the last two decades for the release of her husband Rob, who is serving a 60-year sentence for robbery.

The documentary includes video diaries Fox has recorded for her husband over the years.

Your Drama Pick of the Week

Brooklyn

RTÉ One at 10.35pm Saturday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Eilis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan) has made a new life for herself in New York – she’s even fallen in love. But bad news from back in Wexford forces her to choose between her two homes.

Your Festive Family Pick

Elf

Sky One at 7pm Sunday

Sit back and put your feet up this Sunday as Buddy explores a world that’s entirely new to him and gets to know his biological father, who is not thrilled about his oddball adult son turning up out of the blue.