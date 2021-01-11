#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 January 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 11 Jan 2021, 6:30 PM
14 minutes ago 2,397 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321869

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

Blue Valentine

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

It was love at first sight for Dean and Cindy but after years of marriage the cracks begin to show. They spend a night together in a hotel in a last bid to save their relationship and keep their family together.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Super 8

  • Film4 at 6.45pm Wednesday

Source: moviemaniacsDE/YouTube

A group of kids filming a zombie movie witness the derailment of a train carrying military cargo. When locals start to go missing, it becomes clear the ‘cargo’ that escaped from the train is dangerous, and not of this world.

Your Irish Comedy Pick

The Randomer

  • RTÉ2 at 9.45pm Friday

Source: angeladoval/YouTube

A Dublin woman who realises she does actually want to have a baby decides to do it alone. But there’s one part of the process she obviously can’t to all by herself, so sets out on a search for a man to conceive with.

Your Futuristic Action Pick

Outside the Wire

  • Netflix from Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Set in the future, Harp, a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarised zone where he finds himself working for Leo, an android officer. He’s tasked with locating a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Your Thriller Pick

Entebbe

  • RTÉ2 at 9pm on Sunday

Source: Focus Features/YouTube

Inspired by the events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts attempts at negotiations and the eventual daring rescue mission by a group of commandos.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie