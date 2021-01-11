Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Romantic Drama Pick

Blue Valentine

TG4 at 9.30pm today

It was love at first sight for Dean and Cindy but after years of marriage the cracks begin to show. They spend a night together in a hotel in a last bid to save their relationship and keep their family together.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Super 8

Film4 at 6.45pm Wednesday

A group of kids filming a zombie movie witness the derailment of a train carrying military cargo. When locals start to go missing, it becomes clear the ‘cargo’ that escaped from the train is dangerous, and not of this world.

Your Irish Comedy Pick

The Randomer

RTÉ2 at 9.45pm Friday

A Dublin woman who realises she does actually want to have a baby decides to do it alone. But there’s one part of the process she obviously can’t to all by herself, so sets out on a search for a man to conceive with.

Your Futuristic Action Pick

Outside the Wire

Netflix from Friday

Set in the future, Harp, a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarised zone where he finds himself working for Leo, an android officer. He’s tasked with locating a doomsday device before the insurgents do.

Your Thriller Pick

Entebbe

RTÉ2 at 9pm on Sunday

Inspired by the events of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight from Tel Aviv to Paris, the film depicts attempts at negotiations and the eventual daring rescue mission by a group of commandos.