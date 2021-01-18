Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Period Drama Pick

The Beguiled

TG4 at 9.30pm today

During the American Civil War, a wounded Union soldier seeks refuge in a girls school in Virginia. As the women in the house become infatuated with him, things soon take a dark turn.

Your Comedy Pick

Click

Comedy Central at 6.55pm Tuesday

Hard-working architect Michael Newman (Adam Sandler) gets his hands on a magic remote control that allows him to pause, rewind and fast-forward his life. But when the control malfunctions and starts skipping years of his life, he realises he’s made the biggest mistake of his life.

Your Archaeological Drama Pick

The Dig

Netflix from Friday

As World War II looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain’s past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎.

Your Thriller Pick

Breaking In

Virgin Media One at 9.30pm Friday

After her father is murdered, Shaun Russell returns to her childhood home with her two children to settle his affairs. But a group of criminals are already in the house, believing there is $4 million inside her father’s safe.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Moana

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

When her island comes under threat from a life-killing darkness, a teenager sets out on a mission to save her people.