#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 February 2021
Advertisement

Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
19 minutes ago 1,935 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5355065

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Biographical Drama Pick

Dallas Buyers Club

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: JoBlo Movie Trailers/YouTube

When Ron Woodroof is diagnosed as HIV-positive and given 30 days to live, his world is turned upside down.

It’s 1985, the early days of the AIDS epidemic in the US, and he finds out that many of the treatments are not available to patients in America. He sets up a scheme to smuggle the medication from Mexico into the country.

Your Western Pick

News of the World

  • Netflix

Source: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, feuds and adventures from across the world.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will and Kidd agrees to bring the child where the law says she belongs.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Home Again

  • Film4 at 9.05pm on Tuesday

Source: KinoCheck International/YouTube

Alice Kinney and her children relocate to her childhood home in Los Angeles after her separation from her husband. She lets three young aspiring filmmakers stay in her guesthouse but things start to get complicated when she develops feelings for one of them and her husband suddenly turns up wanting a second chance.

Your Mystery Pick

Don’t Go

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm Friday

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Source: ONE Media/YouTube

After the death of his daughter in a tragic accident, Ben Slater begins to have vivid dreams about her. He becomes convinced he is visiting a world in which she is still alive and thinks he can bring her back. But he also begins to wonder whether his grief had made him lose his grip on reality.

Your Animated Canine Comedy Pick

Isle of Dogs

  • Channel 4 at 6.05pm Sunday

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

After an over-saturation of dogs and an outbreak of canine flu, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to an island.

A 12-year-old boy steals a plane and flies himself to the island to look for his pet Spots, with the help of some of the other abandoned dogs. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie