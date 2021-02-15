Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Biographical Drama Pick

Dallas Buyers Club

TG4 at 9.30pm today

When Ron Woodroof is diagnosed as HIV-positive and given 30 days to live, his world is turned upside down.

It’s 1985, the early days of the AIDS epidemic in the US, and he finds out that many of the treatments are not available to patients in America. He sets up a scheme to smuggle the medication from Mexico into the country.

Your Western Pick

News of the World

Netflix

Five years after the end of the Civil War, Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) moves from town to town as a non-fiction storyteller, sharing the news of presidents and queens, feuds and adventures from across the world.

In the plains of Texas, he crosses paths with Johanna a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people six years earlier and raised as one of their own. Johanna is being returned to her biological aunt and uncle against her will and Kidd agrees to bring the child where the law says she belongs.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Home Again

Film4 at 9.05pm on Tuesday

Alice Kinney and her children relocate to her childhood home in Los Angeles after her separation from her husband. She lets three young aspiring filmmakers stay in her guesthouse but things start to get complicated when she develops feelings for one of them and her husband suddenly turns up wanting a second chance.

Your Mystery Pick

Don’t Go

RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm Friday

After the death of his daughter in a tragic accident, Ben Slater begins to have vivid dreams about her. He becomes convinced he is visiting a world in which she is still alive and thinks he can bring her back. But he also begins to wonder whether his grief had made him lose his grip on reality.

Your Animated Canine Comedy Pick

Isle of Dogs

Channel 4 at 6.05pm Sunday

After an over-saturation of dogs and an outbreak of canine flu, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to an island.

A 12-year-old boy steals a plane and flies himself to the island to look for his pet Spots, with the help of some of the other abandoned dogs.