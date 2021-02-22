Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Pick

Safe

Sky One at 9pm today

A cage fighter comes to the rescue of a 12-year-old girl who is being pursued by gangsters. The girl is a maths genius who has memorised the code to unlock a safe with millions of dollars inside and the gangsters are determined to track her down.

Your Irish Zombie Film Pick

The Cured

RTÉ2 at 9pm Friday

A virus that turns people into zombie-like cannibals has ravaged the world for years. When a cure is developed, those who were infected – now recovered – are released back into society. But society is not ready to welcome them and a renewed conflict begins to bubble under the surface.

Your Romantic New Release Pick

Crazy About Her

On Netflix from Friday

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric centre where she lives.

Your Throwback Thriller Pick

Twister

RTÉ 2 at 9.50pm Sunday

An estranged husband and wife – both storm chasers – are brought back together in the name of research when a series of intense storms hit Oklahoma. The pair, along with a team of storm chasers, risk their lives to get a groundbreaking device into the heart of a tornado.

Your Supernatural Comedy Pick

RIPD

Comedy Central at 7.05pm Sunday

A police officer who was killed in the line of duty is recruited in the afterlife by a supernatural police force.