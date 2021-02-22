#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 22 February 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 22 Feb 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Pick

Safe

  • Sky One at 9pm today

Source: Lionsgate Movies/YouTube

A cage fighter comes to the rescue of a 12-year-old girl who is being pursued by gangsters. The girl is a maths genius who has memorised the code to unlock a safe with millions of dollars inside and the gangsters are determined to track her down.

Your Irish Zombie Film Pick

The Cured

  • RTÉ2 at 9pm Friday

Source: IFC Films/YouTube

A virus that turns people into zombie-like cannibals has ravaged the world for years. When a cure is developed, those who were infected – now recovered – are released back into society. But society is not ready to welcome them and a renewed conflict begins to bubble under the surface.

Your Romantic New Release Pick

Crazy About Her

  • On Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric centre where she lives.

Your Throwback Thriller Pick

Twister

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.50pm Sunday 

Source: The Trailer Guy/YouTube

An estranged husband and wife – both storm chasers – are brought back together in the name of research when a series of intense storms hit Oklahoma. The pair, along with a team of storm chasers, risk their lives to get a groundbreaking device into the heart of a tornado.

Your Supernatural Comedy Pick

RIPD

  • Comedy Central at 7.05pm Sunday

Source: Movieclips Coming Soon/YouTube

A police officer who was killed in the line of duty is recruited in the afterlife by a supernatural police force. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

