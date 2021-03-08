#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 8 March 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 8 Mar 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Pick

The Equalizer 2

  • RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Wednesday

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

When his CIA friend is murdered, a former agent sets out to avenge her death and ends up fighting for his own survival.

Your Thriller Pick

Safe House

  • Virgin Media One at 9.30pm on Friday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Yes, this week’s picks are very Denzel Washington heavy, but we won’t be apologising for it. When a CIA safe house is targeted, the house-sitter is left with the dangerous job of moving the criminal they were protecting to another secure location.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Morgan

  • FilmFour at 11.05pm on Friday

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

A corporate troubleshooter is sent to a secret location following a disturbing incident involving an artificially-created humanoid called Morgan. She soon realises Morgan is more dangerous than anyone had anticipated.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Yes Day

  • Netflix from Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Feeling like they are always saying ‘no’ to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a ‘Yes Day’. For 24 hours the kids make the rules. What could go wrong?

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Mother’s Day

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

The lives of a group of mothers dealing with their own personal and sometimes chaotic issues are intertwined over the week leading up to Mother’s Day.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

