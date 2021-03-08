Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Action Pick

The Equalizer 2

RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Wednesday

When his CIA friend is murdered, a former agent sets out to avenge her death and ends up fighting for his own survival.

Your Thriller Pick

Safe House

Virgin Media One at 9.30pm on Friday

Yes, this week’s picks are very Denzel Washington heavy, but we won’t be apologising for it. When a CIA safe house is targeted, the house-sitter is left with the dangerous job of moving the criminal they were protecting to another secure location.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Morgan

FilmFour at 11.05pm on Friday

A corporate troubleshooter is sent to a secret location following a disturbing incident involving an artificially-created humanoid called Morgan. She soon realises Morgan is more dangerous than anyone had anticipated.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Yes Day

Netflix from Friday

Feeling like they are always saying ‘no’ to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a ‘Yes Day’. For 24 hours the kids make the rules. What could go wrong?

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Mother’s Day

RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Saturday

The lives of a group of mothers dealing with their own personal and sometimes chaotic issues are intertwined over the week leading up to Mother’s Day.