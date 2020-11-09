Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.
Your Comedy Pick
Dude, Where’s My Car?
- E4 at 10pm tomorrow
Jesse and Chester have no idea what they did last night. Watch and laugh as they retrace their steps.
Your Throwback Thriller
The Fugitive
- RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Friday
Wrongfully convicted of his wife’s murder, Dr Richard Kimble goes on the run as he tries to track down the real killer.
Your Coming-Of-Age Pick
Juno
- TG4 at 10.52pm on Saturday
When no-nonsense teen Juno MacGuff (Ellen Page) finds out she’s pregnant, she decides to give the baby up to a seemingly perfect middle-class couple. With the support of her father, stepmother and the father of her unborn child, she makes her way through her nine months of pregnancy with wit and a lot of heart.
Your Festive Pick
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- Netflix, launching Friday
Is it too early? We think maybe the rules in relation to watching Christmas flicks in November have changed now that we’re in a pandemic. Legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle was betrayed by his apprentice many years ago. Now he’s an old man and he’s just about given up when his granddaughter comes to visit, determined to save him and his creations.
Your Romantic Comedy Pick
Sabrina (1995)
- RTÉ One at 3.10pm on Sunday
Sabrina Fairchild has been in love with David Larrabee, the son of her father’s employer, for her whole life. He has barely noticed she exists. But when she returns from some time in Paris, a new and sophisticated woman, he’s smitten. And so is his brother.
