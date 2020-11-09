#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 9 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
23 minutes ago 2,615 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261107

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Comedy Pick

Dude, Where’s My Car?

  • E4 at 10pm tomorrow

Source: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Jesse and Chester have no idea what they did last night. Watch and laugh as they retrace their steps.

Your Throwback Thriller 

The Fugitive

  • RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm on Friday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Wrongfully convicted of his wife’s murder, Dr Richard Kimble goes on the run as he tries to track down the real killer. 

Your Coming-Of-Age Pick

Juno

  • TG4 at 10.52pm on Saturday

Source: junomacguff/YouTube

When no-nonsense teen Juno MacGuff (Ellen Page) finds out she’s pregnant, she decides to give the baby up to a seemingly perfect middle-class couple. With the support of her father, stepmother and the father of her unborn child, she makes her way through her nine months of pregnancy with wit and a lot of heart. 

Your Festive Pick

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey 

  • Netflix, launching Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Is it too early? We think maybe the rules in relation to watching Christmas flicks in November have changed now that we’re in a pandemic.  Legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle was betrayed by his apprentice many years ago. Now he’s an old man and he’s just about given up when his granddaughter comes to visit, determined to save him and his creations.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Sabrina (1995)

  • RTÉ One at 3.10pm on Sunday 

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

 

Sabrina Fairchild has been in love with David Larrabee, the son of her father’s employer, for her whole life. He has barely noticed she exists. But when she returns from some time in Paris, a new and sophisticated woman, he’s smitten. And so is his brother.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

