Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 16 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Thriller Pick

The Sum of All Fears

  • Sky One today at 9pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Here’s one for the Jack Ryan fans. World tension escalates after the death of the Russian President and now with some nuclear scientists missing the young CIA analyst must work to prevent a disaster on US soil.

Your Documentary Pick

Trial 4

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Recently added to Netflix, this true crime documentary tells the story of a Boston man facing his 4th trial for murdering a police officer as he fights to prove his innocence.

Your Comedy Pick

The Nice Guys

  • RTÉ2 on Tuesday at 9.30pm

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

In 1970s Los Angeles a private eye and hired enforcer work together to solve the case of a missing girl and the death of a porn star. They uncover a conspiracy that reaches up to the highest circles of power. 

Your Festive Family Pick

Jack Frost

  • RTÉ One on Saturday at 6.35pm

Source: Warner Movies On Demand/YouTube

If you’ve decided to get into the Christmas spirit early in your home and you’re looking for a bit of a tear-jerker, Jack Frost will deliver.

Jack’s job as a musician keeps him away from his wife and son a lot. It’s only when he’s killed in a car crash that he realises what he’s been missing. And when he’s reincarnated as a snowman, he gets a second chance to spend time with his son and tell him how much he loves him.

Your Own French Film Festival Pick

Source: UniFrance/YouTube

The Irish Film Institute is still running its French Film Festival this year, despite the lockdown. There are a number of films available to watch on the website (for a fee), including Mama Weed, which is available from Sunday. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

