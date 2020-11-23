#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 23 November 2020
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 23 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Thriller Pick

Hanna

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) was raised by her ex-CIA agent father in the wilderness of Finland. After training her to be a deadly assassin, he sends the teen into the world on a mission.

Your Cheesy Christmas Pick

Operation Christmas Drop

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

If you’ve had a long day and just want to switch your brain off, this might be the one for you. A congressional aid is sent to a tropical US Air Force base to gather evidence so the base can be closed down. While she’s there she meets a cheeky but kind-hearted captain who uses army planes each Christmas to deliver gifts to remote islands. No prizes for guessing what happens next.

Your Action Pick

Captain America: Civil War

  • RTÉ2 at 8pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Fancy something with a bit of action? Friction arises between the Avengenders when one group supports the government’s decision to implement a law to control their superpowers while the other opposes it. 

Your Animation Pick

Ice Age

  • Channel 4 at 4pm on Sunday

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Here’s one that all the family can enjoy. Set during the Ice Age, a sabertooth tiger, a sloth and a wooly mammoth find a lost human infant, and they try to return him to his tribe. 

Your Fantasy Pick

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

  • E4 at 9pm on Friday

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Hobbit Bilbo Baggins is talked into accompanying a wizard on a journey to reclaim the city of Erebor and all its riches from the dragon Smaug. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

