Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Thriller Pick

Hanna

TG4 at 9.30pm today

Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) was raised by her ex-CIA agent father in the wilderness of Finland. After training her to be a deadly assassin, he sends the teen into the world on a mission.

Your Cheesy Christmas Pick

Operation Christmas Drop

Netflix

If you’ve had a long day and just want to switch your brain off, this might be the one for you. A congressional aid is sent to a tropical US Air Force base to gather evidence so the base can be closed down. While she’s there she meets a cheeky but kind-hearted captain who uses army planes each Christmas to deliver gifts to remote islands. No prizes for guessing what happens next.

Your Action Pick

Captain America: Civil War

RTÉ2 at 8pm on Saturday

Fancy something with a bit of action? Friction arises between the Avengenders when one group supports the government’s decision to implement a law to control their superpowers while the other opposes it.

Your Animation Pick

Ice Age

Channel 4 at 4pm on Sunday

Here’s one that all the family can enjoy. Set during the Ice Age, a sabertooth tiger, a sloth and a wooly mammoth find a lost human infant, and they try to return him to his tribe.

Your Fantasy Pick

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

E4 at 9pm on Friday

Hobbit Bilbo Baggins is talked into accompanying a wizard on a journey to reclaim the city of Erebor and all its riches from the dragon Smaug.