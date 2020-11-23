Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.
Your Thriller Pick
Hanna
- TG4 at 9.30pm today
Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) was raised by her ex-CIA agent father in the wilderness of Finland. After training her to be a deadly assassin, he sends the teen into the world on a mission.
Your Cheesy Christmas Pick
Operation Christmas Drop
- Netflix
If you’ve had a long day and just want to switch your brain off, this might be the one for you. A congressional aid is sent to a tropical US Air Force base to gather evidence so the base can be closed down. While she’s there she meets a cheeky but kind-hearted captain who uses army planes each Christmas to deliver gifts to remote islands. No prizes for guessing what happens next.
Your Action Pick
Captain America: Civil War
- RTÉ2 at 8pm on Saturday
Fancy something with a bit of action? Friction arises between the Avengenders when one group supports the government’s decision to implement a law to control their superpowers while the other opposes it.
Your Animation Pick
Ice Age
- Channel 4 at 4pm on Sunday
Here’s one that all the family can enjoy. Set during the Ice Age, a sabertooth tiger, a sloth and a wooly mammoth find a lost human infant, and they try to return him to his tribe.
Your Fantasy Pick
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- E4 at 9pm on Friday
Hobbit Bilbo Baggins is talked into accompanying a wizard on a journey to reclaim the city of Erebor and all its riches from the dragon Smaug.
