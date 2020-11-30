#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 November 2020
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 30 Nov 2020, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV this week.

Your Psychological Thriller Pick

One Hour Photo

  • TG4 at 9.30pm today

Source: safvio/YouTube

Robin Williams stars as Seymour Parrish, a man who works at a local department store developing photographs. He becomes obsessed with a family who are regulars at his counter and when he begins to suspect infidelity in the marriage, he is determined to expose the truth.

Your Festive Docuseries Pick

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

  • Netflix from tomorrow

Source: What's on Netflix/YouTube

It’s not exactly a movie, but it’s about movies. Unwrap the real stories behind some iconic Christmas blockbusters, with insider interviews and behind-the-scenes peeks.

Your Based on a Real Story of the Week

Eight Days to Live

  • Virgin Media Two at 9pm on Friday

Source: Some Old Videos/YouTube

When her son goes missing, Teresa Spring sets off on her own search for him, knowing he can’t survive long in the cold conditions.

Your Crime Comedy of the Week

Hot Pursuit

  • RTÉ 2 at 10pm on Saturday

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

A by-the-book police officer is tasked with protecting a witness who is due to give evidence against a drug lord. Pursued by hitmen, they are forced to go on the run together.

Your Drama Pick of the Week

The Pursuit of Happyness

  • Virgin Media One at 10pm on Sunday.

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Also based on a true story, Will Smith plays a salesman who takes custody of his son when his wife leaves him. When he loses his job, he gets an unpaid internship but struggles to make ends meet and they get evicted from their home. Even at rock bottom, he is determined to succeed and give his son a better life.

