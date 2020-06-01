This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 1 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From a classic Western to quirky comedy – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 1 Jun 2020, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,107 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111008

WE’VE BEEN LOOK through the free-to-air TV schedules and streaming services to see the best movie options. 

Your classic pick

High Noon

  • Friday, TG4, 10.20pm

Capture

Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, a plot depicted in real time – what’s not to like about this classic movie? High Noon, a truly iconic film, unites film buffs and Western enthusiasts with its story of how a newly married town marshal must prepare for the arrival of an adversary on the midday train. Get your cowboy hats at the ready. 

Your action pick

Casino Royale

  • Tonight, RTÉ Two, 9pm

Source: MOVIECLIPS News/YouTube

The best Bond film? Quite possibly. The first outing from Daniel Craig features that beach scene, but also offers plenty of drama, suspense and intrigue in a clever combination that helped resuscitate the franchise. As for the plot, it sees Bond achieve his 00′ status and get sent to tackle an international criminal who’s been funding global terrorism. Anyway, just enjoy Craig’s poker face. 

Your comedy pick

Call me Madam

  • Tuesday, BBC Two, 2.40pm

Capture Source: Call Me Madam

We’re going all the way back to 1953 for this classic comedy musical. A Washington socialite is made ambassador to a small European state, only to fall in love with the foreign minister. The plot may sound a little dated, but there’s plenty of fun to be had in this adaptation of Irving Berlin’s musical. 

Your family pick

War of the Worlds

  • Tonight, TG4, 9.15pm

Source: TrailersPlaygroundHD/YouTube

The HG Wells novel gets a big screen showing here, with Tom Cruise as the father who must save his family as aliens come to Earth. With Steven Spielberg’s hand at the tiller, it’s an assured and enjoyable sci-fi thriller that’s sure to tug at your heartstrings. 

Your late-night pick

Surburbicon

  • Friday, RTÉ One, 11.55pm

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Capture Source: Suburbicon/Zero Media

A George Clooney-directed film that did badly at the box office? It’s a genre all in itself. The film isn’t exactly a masterpiece or a forgotten gem, but with Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac all involved it’s certainly worth watching if you’re struggling to sleep on Friday evening. 

And finally, one to avoid

The Prince

  • Friday, RTÉ Two, 9pm

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

It stars Bruce Willis and John Cusack, how bad can it be? The answer: Not good at all.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie