Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

WE’VE BEEN LOOK through the free-to-air TV schedules and streaming services to see the best movie options.

Your classic pick

High Noon

Friday, TG4, 10.20pm

Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, a plot depicted in real time – what’s not to like about this classic movie? High Noon, a truly iconic film, unites film buffs and Western enthusiasts with its story of how a newly married town marshal must prepare for the arrival of an adversary on the midday train. Get your cowboy hats at the ready.

Your action pick

Casino Royale

Tonight, RTÉ Two, 9pm

The best Bond film? Quite possibly. The first outing from Daniel Craig features that beach scene, but also offers plenty of drama, suspense and intrigue in a clever combination that helped resuscitate the franchise. As for the plot, it sees Bond achieve his 00′ status and get sent to tackle an international criminal who’s been funding global terrorism. Anyway, just enjoy Craig’s poker face.

Your comedy pick

Call me Madam

Tuesday, BBC Two, 2.40pm

We’re going all the way back to 1953 for this classic comedy musical. A Washington socialite is made ambassador to a small European state, only to fall in love with the foreign minister. The plot may sound a little dated, but there’s plenty of fun to be had in this adaptation of Irving Berlin’s musical.

Your family pick

War of the Worlds

Tonight, TG4, 9.15pm

The HG Wells novel gets a big screen showing here, with Tom Cruise as the father who must save his family as aliens come to Earth. With Steven Spielberg’s hand at the tiller, it’s an assured and enjoyable sci-fi thriller that’s sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Your late-night pick

Surburbicon

Friday, RTÉ One, 11.55pm

A George Clooney-directed film that did badly at the box office? It’s a genre all in itself. The film isn’t exactly a masterpiece or a forgotten gem, but with Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac all involved it’s certainly worth watching if you’re struggling to sleep on Friday evening.

And finally, one to avoid

The Prince

Friday, RTÉ Two, 9pm

It stars Bruce Willis and John Cusack, how bad can it be? The answer: Not good at all.