Monday 15 November 2021
Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of movies on TV this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Nov 2021, 6:30 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Feel-Good Pick

Finding Your Feet

  • FilmFour at 9pm on Tuesday

Source: eOne UK/YouTube

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) finds out that her husband of forty years has been cheating on her with her best friend, she reconnects with her estranged older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). Can Bif’s bohemian lifestyle help her ‘find her feet’ again?

Your Sports Documentary Pick

Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story

  • Amazon Prime Video

Source: Amazon Prime Video UK/YouTube

The feature documentary explores the life and success of record-breaking female boxer, Nicola Adams, an undefeated WBO champion and double Olympic gold medallist. 

Your Comedy Pick

 Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

  • RTÉ 2 at 10.20pm on Friday

Source: 20th Century Studios UK/YouTube

Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. As their dates enjoy their free holiday, the brothers find themselves outsmarted and out-partied.

Your Drama Pick

Passing

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

In 1920s New York City, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend (Ruth Negga) who’ is ‘passing’ as white. Directed by Rebecca Hall. 

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Inside Out

  • RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Source: Pixar/YouTube

Riley has been uprooted to a new city with her family and her emotions, which live in the control centre inside her mind, are struggling to readjust to her new life. With the voices of Amy Phoehler and Bill Hader.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

