Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Feel-Good Pick

Finding Your Feet

FilmFour at 9pm on Tuesday

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) finds out that her husband of forty years has been cheating on her with her best friend, she reconnects with her estranged older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). Can Bif’s bohemian lifestyle help her ‘find her feet’ again?

Your Sports Documentary Pick

Lioness: The Nicola Adams Story

Amazon Prime Video

The feature documentary explores the life and success of record-breaking female boxer, Nicola Adams, an undefeated WBO champion and double Olympic gold medallist.

Your Comedy Pick

Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

RTÉ 2 at 10.20pm on Friday

Mike (Adam Devine) and Dave (Zac Efron) place an online ad to find the perfect dates (Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza) for their sister’s Hawaiian wedding. As their dates enjoy their free holiday, the brothers find themselves outsmarted and out-partied.

Your Drama Pick

Passing

Netflix

In 1920s New York City, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend (Ruth Negga) who’ is ‘passing’ as white. Directed by Rebecca Hall.

Your Family-Friendly Pick

Inside Out

RTÉ One at 6.35pm on Saturday

Riley has been uprooted to a new city with her family and her emotions, which live in the control centre inside her mind, are struggling to readjust to her new life. With the voices of Amy Phoehler and Bill Hader.