Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

Gotta gotta be down because…

By Sean Murray Monday 17 Aug 2020, 9:30 PM
40 minutes ago 7,946 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5177585

A STAPLE IN the repertoire of just about every DJ in the country is The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

The mid-noughties smash hit came back to our attention at the weekend as it was the song playing in the infamous video from Berlin D2 that drew such fierce criticism.

But how well do you know the lyrics to the song, itself?

Let’s find out.

What's the first line on the song?
The Killers/Youtube
Crawling out of my cage
Coming out of my cage

Easing out of my cage
Running out of my cage
"Gotta gotta be down / because ?"
I need it all
I need you now

I want it all
I want you now
"Now ? / And she's calling a cab"
Joe Castro/PA Images
My stomach is sick
I told her to go

I'm going to bed
I'm falling asleep
Which of these is correct?
"While she's having a smoke / and he's taking a drag"
"While he's having a smoke / and she's taking a drag"
"And it's all in my head / But she's touching ?"
Doug Peters/PA Images
His chest now
It's changed now

He's changed now
His head now
"He takes off her dress now / ?"
Make it go
Let it go

Take on me
Let me go
"And I just can't look, it's killing me / And ?"
MCT/PA Images
Out of control
Taking control

Wrecking my head
Ruining it all
How does the chorus start?
"Jealousy, looking through into the sea / Swimming through your lullabies"
"Jealousy, facing back into the sea / Swimming through your lullabies"

"Jealousy, turning saints into the sea / Swimming through sick lullabies"
"Jealousy la la la la to the sea / Na na na na lullabies"
"But it's just the ?"
Zak Hussein/PA Images
Destiny
Price I pay

Games I play
Eggs I lay
"I never / ?"
I never
I never / I never

I never / I never / I never
I never / I never / I never / I never
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You are Mr Brightside
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie