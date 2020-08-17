Quiz: How well do you know the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

A STAPLE IN the repertoire of just about every DJ in the country is The Killers’ Mr Brightside.

The mid-noughties smash hit came back to our attention at the weekend as it was the song playing in the infamous video from Berlin D2 that drew such fierce criticism.

But how well do you know the lyrics to the song, itself?

Let’s find out.

What's the first line on the song? The Killers/Youtube Crawling out of my cage Coming out of my cage

Easing out of my cage Running out of my cage "Gotta gotta be down / because ?" I need it all I need you now

I want it all I want you now "Now ? / And she's calling a cab" Joe Castro/PA Images My stomach is sick I told her to go

I'm going to bed I'm falling asleep Which of these is correct? "While she's having a smoke / and he's taking a drag" "While he's having a smoke / and she's taking a drag" "And it's all in my head / But she's touching ?" Doug Peters/PA Images His chest now It's changed now

He's changed now His head now "He takes off her dress now / ?" Make it go Let it go

Take on me Let me go "And I just can't look, it's killing me / And ?" MCT/PA Images Out of control Taking control

Wrecking my head Ruining it all How does the chorus start? "Jealousy, looking through into the sea / Swimming through your lullabies" "Jealousy, facing back into the sea / Swimming through your lullabies"

"Jealousy, turning saints into the sea / Swimming through sick lullabies" "Jealousy la la la la to the sea / Na na na na lullabies" "But it's just the ?" Zak Hussein/PA Images Destiny Price I pay

Games I play Eggs I lay "I never / ?" I never I never / I never

I never / I never / I never I never / I never / I never / I never Answer all the questions to see your result! PA Images You scored out of ! Top Dog You are Mr Brightside Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect. Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share