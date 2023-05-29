Crowds of 9,000 expected in Thomond Park this evening to welcome home Munster Rugby champions

THE MUNSTER RUGBY team will be given a heroes welcome this evening at Limerick’s Thomond Park as fans gather to welcome the team home after their United Rugby Championship victory in South Africa.

Munster defeated the DHL Stormers by 19-14 on Saturday in Cape Town, courtesy of a late try by John Hodnett.

It marks Munster’s first trophy in 12 years and they earned it the hard way, being forced to go on the road in the URC play-offs, first to Glasgow, then to Dublin and ultimately to Cape Town.

After a long stint on the road, they will return to Thomond Park this evening for a special homecoming event.

9,000 free tickets were on offer for the homecoming but these were all snapped up.

Supporters attending Thomond Park are encouraged to attend from 6pm, with the team expected to arrive at around 7pm.

Advertisement

Tickets are required for entry and there is no parking at the stadium.

A small number of the players will not be in attendance due to prior travel commitments.

Munster Rugby has thanked fans for their support in Cape Town and at home throughout the season and is also arranging a trophy tour across the province.

Clubs and schools can email trophytour@munsterrugby.ie to express their interest.