Thursday 14 April 2022
Man (20s) remains in garda custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder in Sligo

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo town.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 14 Apr 2022, 7:39 AM
Gardaí at the scene in Connaughton Road, Sligo yesterday.
Image: PA
Image: PA

A MAN IN his early 20s arrested yesterday by gardaí investigating the murder of Michael Snee in Sligo remains in custody.  

Two separate murder investigations are underway in Sligo town following the deaths of two men in separate incidents over a 24-hour period. 

A 58-year-old man, Michael Snee, was found dead in his home in Sligo town on Tuesday night, while Aidan Moffitt, 42, was found dead on Monday night.

Both men had suffered serious physical injuries due to a physical assault.

At approximately 1.45am yesterday, following “intense” local Garda enquiries, a man aged in his early 20s was arrested in Sligo town on suspicion of the murder of Michael Snee. 

Gardaí said this morning the man remains in custody. A spokesperson said there are no further updates available at the moment. 

AM and MS Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt. Source: Garda Press Office

The town was in a state of disbelief yesterday following the two murders. 

Speaking to the media yesterday, Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken, Sligo Garda Station said that both Michael and Aidan were respected within the community.

“Michael and Aidan were well known and respected in this community. They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes,” said Glacken.

Gardaí are investigating whether there is a hate-related motive to the murders and whether Aidan or Michael met their attacker online.

Officers are investigating whether the two deaths are linked as it is understood that the injuries both victims suffered were similar in nature.

Gardaí are also investigating any potential link to a non-fatal attack in the town last weekend where a man was stabbed and lost an eye.

James O’Hagan from LGBT Ireland said the LGBT community is in “disbelief” about the two Sligo murders. 

Speaking to RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, he said people are “absolutely” frightened. 

He said older members of the LGBT community living in rural Ireland can feel particularly vulnerable.

LGBT people in Ireland generally feel welcome, O’Hagan said, but it can be a “fragile sense of inclusion”.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

