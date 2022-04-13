Shock, sadness and disbelief in Sligo over suspected hate crime murders

Garreth MacNamee reports from Sligo.

SLIGO TOWN WAS in a state of disbelief today following the discovery of the bodies of two men in the space of 24 hours.

Michael Snee (58) and Aidan Moffitt (42) were murdered in a horrific fashion. They suffered extremely violent deaths at the hands of their attacker. Two separate murder investigations are currently underway into their deaths.

Michael Snee was found dead in his home off Connaughton Road in Sligo town last night, while Aidan Moffitt was found dead at his home in Cartron Heights on Monday night.

At approximately 1.45am this morning, following “intense” local Garda enquiries, a man aged in his early 20s was arrested in Sligo town on suspicion of the murder of Michael Snee.

An attack in Sligo town last weekend where a man was stabbed and lost an eye is being investigated by gardaí to see if it is potentially connected to the murders.

The incidents have served as a stark reminder that bigotry does not cease to exist simply because of the passage of time.

Investigation

Uniformed and plain-clothes gardaí walked the beat this afternoon in Sligo town, knocking on doors near where both men were killed.

Local bars and cafes were also visited by gardaí who are now trying to establish why the men died.

The main theory being worked on is that both Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt were killed in a hate crime related to their sexuality. Officers are working on the possibility that they were killed by someone they met through the internet.

Gardaí issued advise yesterday to people who meet with people online, advising them to ask for a picture or a video call from the person they intend to meet, to meet in a public place first and to let your friends know where you’re going.

Locals in Sligo were disgusted that these incidents could happen on their doorstep and in such quick succession.

Kevin Ryder was walking past the garda station this afternoon when he saw a large group of gathered press. He said he hadn’t “checked the papers” yet but had heard rumours from this morning.

“I know the roads well where all this happened. I walk by them every day. I don’t know the men involved but, God. Each to their own I say. I’ll be saying a prayer for them today.”

A similar theme followed through the day: shock, disgust and sadness permeated through the town.

Marie Begley and her friend Francis Ryan were outside a local café, drinking a cup of coffee when they agreed to chat about the events of the last few days.

Marie, who said she was of “a pensionable age” and was from nearby Carraroe, said things have changed a lot for gay men in the area in recent years and she said she was saddened to see something like this happen.

“When I was young, you couldn’t be gay and that was that. You were a problem if you admitted it. Most people didn’t admit it and it just ate at them. I had a friend of mine growing up that was gay. He never ever told me but we all knew. He moved to England in the 70s and we never saw him again.

“I know there are a few people out there who still hold certain beliefs but we thought that was all done away with.”

The scene outside a private residence at Cartron Heights, Sligo, where Gardaí discovered the body of Aidan Moffitt. Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Despite the overwhelming outpouring of grief for the deceased, a well-dressed woman who appeared to be in her early 50s told The Journal when asked about the incidents said “that lifestyle” was to blame. She refused to give her name when asked.

Extra precautions

Local LGBTQ+ group Sligo Pride called on its members to take additional care following the violent deaths of the two well-respected men in the area.

It said it is also looking into getting additional security for one of its events in the near future.

In a statement it urged members of its community to take extra precautions, especially if attending events this weekend. “If at all possible, do not walk home alone. If you cannot afford a taxi, please let a friend know when you have left a venue and when you’ve gotten home.”

If you are meeting someone online in person for the first time, give a trusted friend as much information on this other person as you can and let your friend know where you are.

It said it is looking into security for its upcoming Rainbow Ball as a precaution.

LGBT Ireland said it is shocked by the “heinous crimes” perpetrated in Sligo.

Paula Fagan, CEO of LGBT Ireland, said it has been a dark week for the LGBTI+ community in Ireland.

“We are still reeling from the vicious homophobic assault on Dame Street in Dublin in recent days and, now, we are deeply saddened by events in Sligo. Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.

“These devastating crimes bring to the fore the need for comprehensive Hate Crime legislation, and I – along with other sectoral representatives – will be speaking with lawmakers over the coming days to stress the need for them to redouble their efforts and ensure the forthcoming legislation is effective, comprehensive and enacted with urgency. The LGBTI+ community has the right to feel and be safe on our streets, and online.”

In 2021, the National LGBT Helpline received 21 calls because of violence, and fears “that many more people do not report hate incidents to us or to the Gardaí, due to the normalisation of homophobia and transphobia in society”.

Fagan cited work done by the Hate and Hostility Research Group at the University of Limerick in 2019, which revealed that one in five of those surveyed had been punched, hit or physically attacked in public for being LGBTI+, and one in three had been threatened with physical violence.

“These statistics are stark reminder of the violence that our community still faces,” Fagan added.

A garda spokesman said: “Please contact us at Sligo Garda Station at the dedicated Incident Room phone number 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

“I would like to reassure the public that all information received will be treated in the strictest confidence. Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s and Aidan’s families at this time.”

Sligo Garda Station has a dedicated diversity team, and at a press briefing today Garda Superintendent Aidan Glacken appealed for anyone who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station.