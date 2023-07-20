Man (29) accused of murder of Bruna Fonseca sent forward for trial next week

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been sent forward for trial at the Central Criminal Court charged with the murder of Brazilian national, Bruna Fonseca, who was found dead in a flat in Cork City centre on New Year’s Day.

Miller Pacheco, who is originally from Formiga in Brazil, but was living at Room 3, 5 Liberty Street, was charged with murder at a special sitting of Cork District Court on 2 January.

The charge read that on 1 January 1, 2023, at 5 Liberty Street, he did murder one Bruna Fonseca contrary to common law. The charge was translated for him by a Portuguese interpreter.

Pacheco appeared before the court again by video link from Cork prison today. He had the assistance of a translator as he lacks proficiency in English.

Sergeant John Kelleher told Judge Olann Kelleher that a book of evidence had been served on defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, on behalf of his client.

Kelleher said that the DPP had directed that Pacheco be sent forward for trial at the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court on 25 July next. Buttimer requested and was granted further translation facilities for his client. .

Judge Kelleher remanded Pacheco in continuing custody until his next court appearance later this month.

The court previously directed that Pacheco receive all appropriate medical attention in Cork Prison. Free legal aid was also granted as the accused was on a low income.

At a sitting of the court in April, Sergeant John Kelleher said that the case had involved 250 lines of inquiry and the taking of 125 statements.

Ms Fonseca (28) was a native of Formiga in Minas Gerais, Brazil. She was a qualified librarian and graduated from the Centro Universitario de Formiga in 2018. She moved to Cork in September of last year (2022) and was working as a contract cleaner in the Mercy University Hospital.

A postmortem was carried out on Fonseca at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster. The funeral of Fonseca took place on 16 January in her home town.