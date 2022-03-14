#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Monday 14 March 2022
Advertisement

MV Alta 'ghost ship' splits in two off Cork coast following successive storms

The ship washed ashore in Co Cork during Storm Dennis in February 2020.

By Jane Moore Monday 14 Mar 2022, 3:22 PM
19 minutes ago 1,671 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5710603
The MV Alta split in two over the weekend.
Image: Adrian Erangey
The MV Alta split in two over the weekend.
The MV Alta split in two over the weekend.
Image: Adrian Erangey

THE MV ALTA, an abandoned cargo ship which ran aground near Ballycotton in Cork over two years ago, has split in two following recent successive storms and bad weather. 

The ‘ghost ship’ arrived in Ballyandreen Bay during Storm Dennis on 15 February 2020 after drifting across the Atlantic for sixteen months.

In recent weeks, Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin have battered the coast of Cork, bringing severe winds and coastal blooding in some areas. 

Images shared on Twitter by @BallycottonIRE over the weekend show the ship’s bow and stern completely separated, with other parts of the vessel seen strewn on nearby rocks. 

The MV Alta was a merchant ship built in 1976. It was abandoned by its 10-person crew in October 2018 after suffering a main engine failure while en route from Greece to Haiti. 

The ship drifted for 496 days over a distance of 2,300 nautical miles (NM) before running aground in Ballyandreen Bay. The vessel’s exact position and distance travelled during this time is unknown and unrecorded and can only be estimated.

Ten days after the ship washed ashore, Cork County Council said that an operation to remove oil and other possible contaminants which had been collected into barrels had been successfully completed. The council then sealed the ship and rendered it inaccessible.

Related Reads

03.03.21 MV Alta ghost ship may have been undetected in Irish waters for over a month, marine investigation finds
16.02.21 Public asked to stay away from Cork ghost ship as 'hazardous materials' analysed

The council warned the Department of Transport in October 2020 that there was a risk of the hull of the ship breaking apart, and had recruited international experts to advise on what steps it should take to deal with the grounded vessel.

It had indicated three possible options for the future of the wreck: Leave it in situ at Ballyandreen, tow it out to sea and let it sink, or dismantle and remove the wreck.

In April 2021, Dublin Fire Brigade extinguished a fire onboard the ship which had engulfed much of the bridge area and accommodation section. 

Gardaí subsequently launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze and urged the public to stay away from the wreck, after sources suspected the fire had been a case of arson.

The Department of Transport and Cork City Council have been contacted for comment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie