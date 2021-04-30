#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 30 April 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí launch investigation into cause of fire on MV Alta 'ghost ship'

The fire broke out on Thursday evening and now gardaí believe it was started intentionally.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 30 Apr 2021, 5:43 PM
26 minutes ago 1,614 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5425438
A Fire Fighter surveys the damage on the cliff above the MV Alta.
Image: Cork County Council
A Fire Fighter surveys the damage on the cliff above the MV Alta.
A Fire Fighter surveys the damage on the cliff above the MV Alta.
Image: Cork County Council

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation into a fire onboard the MV Alta the former ghost ship now on rocks near Ballycotton, Co Cork. 

Firefighters from Cork County Council fought a blaze that broke out yesterday evening and reported they had substantially extinguished the blaze last night. 

The fire had engulfed much of the bridge area and accommodation section of the vessel and sources have said that suspicions are that it is a case of arson.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is underway into the blaze led by officers from Midleton Garda Station. 

“Gardaí are investigating a fire that occurred on a shipwreck off the coast at Ballycotton, Churchtown South, Cork on April 29 at around 4pm.

“Emergency services attended the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the spokesperson said. 

There were appeals by Cork County Council, the Coastguard and gardaí to the public to not board the vessel. A number of videos on social media of people inside the vessel. 

The Alta has been significantly damaged in winter storms and a large portion of her deck has been swept into the sea. 

Related Reads

29.04.21 Firefighters substantially extinguish blaze aboard wreck of 'ghost ship' MV Alta
03.03.21 MV Alta ghost ship may have been undetected in Irish waters for over a month, marine investigation finds
16.02.21 Public asked to stay away from Cork ghost ship as 'hazardous materials' analysed

The MV Alta, currently stranded along the coast, is a merchant ship built in 1976 that was abandoned by its crew in October 2018 after suffering a mechanical breakdown en route from Greece to Haiti. 

According to a Marine Casualty Investigation Board report, the ship first departed Greece in September 2018 bound for Haiti in the Caribbean but suffered a main engine failure shortly after launching. 

MV Alta drifted for 496 days over a distance of 2,300 nautical miles (NM) to its current position in Ballyandreen Bay. The vessel’s exact position and distance travelled during this time is unknown and unrecorded and can only be estimated.

The Council has indicated three possible options for the future of the wreck: Leave it in situ at Ballyandreen, tow it out to sea and let it sink, or dismantle and remove the wreck.

Responsibility for the wreck, the MCIB report found, rests with Ireland and its maritime search and rescue agencies.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The report also found that the likelihood of pollution remains high until the wreck is removed and that the cost of removal will likely be borne by the State. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie