The Explainer: A forgotten crisis - what is happening to the Rohingya minority fleeing Myanmar?
We delve into the prosecution faced by the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, and the treacherous journey many make across the Andaman Sea in search of asylum and a better life. We speak with Michelle Cicic, head of the regional office for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) in south-southeast Asia Pacific, as well as Lilianne Fan and Hassan bin Rashid from the Geutanyoë Foundation.
28 minutes ago

NEWS STORIES OF mass drownings in the Mediterranean have become commonplace in headlines over recent years, as people cross the sea in search of asylum and a better life in Europe.

A very similar crisis has been ongoing at the same time in the Andaman Sea as the Rohingya minority flee persecution and discrimination in Myanmar.

A mass exodus began after genocidal attacks, brutal treatment from security forces which included the rapes of women and children, and the destruction of many villages.

They are victims of one of the many global protracted crises, almost forgotten by the wider world.

The Explainer, in association with the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO), wanted to examine this protracted crisis in more detail.

We spoke to Michelle Cicic, head of the regional office for DG ECHO in south-southeast Asia Pacific, and Lilianne Fan, the international director and co-founder of the Geutanyoë Foundation, to delve into into what’s happening. What are people fleeing, what type of journey are they facing, and what is the future for the Rohingya people?

We also spoke with Hassan bin Rashid, who works with Fan at the Geutanyoë Foundation, about his own treacherous journey across the Andaman Sea.

This episode was created by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
