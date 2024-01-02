Further charges expected for man accused of applying for passports using names of dead babies

AN AMERICAN PENSIONER who was previously charged with allegedly using passports in the names of two dead babies is expected to face additional charges, Cork District Court has heard.

In November of last year the court heard that the former mystery man, previously known as Philip Morris, had been positively identified as 72-year-old Randolph Kirk Parker.

Detective Garda Padraig Hanley, of the Garda National Bureau of Crime Investigation, said that they had been able to identify the accused with the assistance of the FBI and the US Embassy. He stated that the man in custody had a date of birth of 7 March 1951 and was a US national with an FBI record.

Today at Cork District Court, Garda Hanley told Judge Mary Dorgan that the investigation file on the case was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) last month.

“The file is with the DPP and has been for two weeks. It was a complicated enough file. We are seeking a four-week adjournment. There is a strong likelihood of further charges,” the garda told the court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor for Mr Parker, said that his client, who appeared by video link, consented to the four-week remand in custody.

Mr Buttimer asked that Mr Parker appear in person when he next appears in court. Sgt John Kelleher said there was no objection from the prosecution in relation to this application.

Judge Dorgan adjourned the case until 29 January. Mr Parker was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Meanwhile, the court previously heard that Interpol had liaised with their 195 member countries in order to help gardaí identify the man.

Mr Parker is charged with providing false information to obtain passports in the names of two infants born in the 1950s who died within months of their birth.

Det Garda Hanley previously said that when questioned the man stated said he was living in Ireland and needed a passport to leave the country. However, he refused to assist officers in any way. He also refused to tell them his true identity. Hanley also previously told the court that a number of addresses in Ireland may or may not be linked with the man. Gardaí have been in touch with the RSA, the Residential Tenancies Board, the ESB and the VHI. A team has been set up to carry out enquiries and to liaise with Interpol.

Mr Parker was arrested on 15 September 2023 at the passport office in South Mall in Cork. He was charged in the name of Philip Frank Morris of no fixed address, with a date of birth in the 1950s.

He was charged with two offences relating to allegedly providing false or misleading information in order to obtain a passport.

Det Garda Hanley previously told the court that the man allegedly used the name of a baby, Philip Frank Morris, who was born in December 1952 but subsequently died, to apply for a passport in Cork.

Det Garda Hanley said that when questioned the man said he was residing in Ireland and needed the passport to leave the country. Dt Sgt Hanley said the man did not co operate with officers in any way following his arrest.

He said the man held an Irish passport for three decades but only recently obtained a PPS number.

Det Garda Hanley said that they had spoken to the brother of the late Philip Morris who died at the age of four months in 1953.

The man, now identified as Mr Parker, was subsequently charged with an additional offence. Det Garda Hanley said that the man made no reply when he was charged with providing information or documents on 11 September last at the passport office in South Mall which were false or misleading.

The court heard that Mr Parker alledgedly had a passport in the name of Geoffrey Warbrook. Det Garda Hanley said gardaí had spoken to relatives of Mr Warbrook who confirmed that he died as a young baby in the early 1950s.

“Both of those two people (Philip Morris and Geoffrey Warbook) died. We have interviewed siblings of both of those people who died in 1952 and 1953. They died within months of their birth.

“We are satisfied that he is not Philip Morris or Geoffrey Warbrook,” Hanley said, referring to the names on the passports allegedly seized from the man.