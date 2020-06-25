Man (50s) killed in Naas collision involving car and lorry

File image: The driver of the lorry was taken to Naas General Hospital.

File image: The driver of the lorry was taken to Naas General Hospital.

A MAN IN his 50s has been killed in a fatal collision involving a car and a lorry in Naas, Co Kildare this morning.

The collision occurred in the Stephenstown area of Kilcullen at approximately 9.50am.

The driver of the car, believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post mortem is due to be carried out.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was taken to Naas General Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is expected to remain closed until late this evening while a technical examination of the scene is being carried out.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.