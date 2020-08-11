This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 August, 2020
Man arrested as part of investigations into seizure of drugs and cash in Naas

Tens of thousands of euros worth of drugs were seized earlier this month.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 11 Aug 2020, 2:45 PM
41 minutes ago 2,819 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5172921
Drugs and cash seized in Naas, Co Kildare earlier this month.
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A 26-YEAR-old man has been arrested following a seizure earlier this month of approximately €65,000 worth of drugs and €50,000 in cash in Naas, Co Kildare. 

Three premises were searched by gardaí in the Naas area this morning during which the man was arrested. 

This arrest and the searches are part of investigations into drug distribution in the area.

An apartment complex was searched on 1 August and suspected cocaine worth approximately €50,000 and suspected cannabis herb worth approximately €15,000 were seized. 

Around €50,000 in cash was also seized during this search. 

The 26-year old man arrested today is currently being detained at Naas Garda Station. 

Documentation and a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb were also seized today.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

