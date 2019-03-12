Gardaí appeal for information on missing Nadine Walsh (15)

Source: Garda Press

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nadine Walsh, who is missing from the Clontarf area since Thursday.

Nadine is described as 5ft 4in in height, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen Nadine was wearing a school uniform which was a white shirt, grey skirt and black bubble jacket.

A garda spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666-4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”