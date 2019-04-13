Nancy Pelosi to meet with President Michael D Higgins during Irish visit

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi is to meet with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins on Wednesday as part of the US Congressional delegation who are to travel to Ireland next week.

Pelosi is due to address Dáil Éireann to mark 100 years since the formation of the first Dáil.

Congressman Richard Neal, who was a supporter of the E3 visa Bill that would have introduced a new batch of US visas Irish people, is among the US delegation.

It is understood the visit is part of a fresh push to get the E3 Visa Bill over the line in the US.

Pelosi released a statement on the delegation’s timetable next week, announcing visits to Stuttgart, London, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

We will meet with senior government officials and local leaders to learn more about the future of the UK and Ireland amid Brexit and to express America’s enduring commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for all who live there.

“The United Kingdom and Ireland each have a deep and special bond with the United States,” said Speaker Pelosi.