This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 13 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nancy Pelosi to meet with President Michael D Higgins during Irish visit

Brexit and US visas are expected to be the among the topics that will be discussed.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Apr 2019, 10:47 AM
1 hour ago 2,274 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4590453
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DEMOCRATIC HOUSE SPEAKER Nancy Pelosi is to meet with President of Ireland Michael D Higgins on Wednesday as part of the US Congressional delegation who are to travel to Ireland next week.

Pelosi is due to address Dáil Éireann to mark 100 years since the formation of the first Dáil.

Congressman Richard Neal, who was a supporter of the E3 visa Bill that would have introduced a new batch of US visas Irish people, is among the US delegation. 

It is understood the visit is part of a fresh push to get the E3 Visa Bill over the line in the US.  

Pelosi released a statement on the delegation’s timetable next week, announcing visits to Stuttgart, London, Dublin and Northern Ireland.

We will meet with senior government officials and local leaders to learn more about the future of the UK and Ireland amid Brexit and to express America’s enduring commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for all who live there.

“The United Kingdom and Ireland each have a deep and special bond with the United States,” said Speaker Pelosi.

Our distinguished delegation is traveling at a critical moment for two of our closest allies, and we look forward to high-level discussions about the path forward on our shared security and economic interests.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie