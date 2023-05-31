'Nasty assault' on 12-year-old boy in Derry being investigated as a 'sectarian hate crime'

POLICE IN THE North say they are treating an assault which hospitalised a 12-year-old as a “sectarian hate crime”.

The PSNI received a report at around 1pm on Monday that a 12-year-old boy had been assaulted in the vicinity of the City Wall in the Fountain area of Derry city.

A PSNI spokesperson said it was reported that three males and one female, all believed to be young teenagers, approached the boy.

One of these males then assaulted the victim, kicking him on the leg and punching him on the face.

A member of the public intervened by shouting and the three males and female ran off in the direction of Bishop Street.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which included a concussion.

Alamy Stock Photo File image of the City Walls, in the area where the assault happened. Alamy Stock Photo

PSNI Inspector Michael Gahan described it as a “nasty assault” and added that the victim is “understandably distressed”.

Gahan confirmed that the assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and he encouraged anyone who can assist with enquiries to make contact with the PSNI.

Robbie Butler, a UUP MLA from Lisburn, said the incident underscored “just how much we still have to do to end the hate”.