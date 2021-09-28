Family and gardaí 'concerned for well being' of woman (51) missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 51-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Nataljia Rimsiene was last seen on Sunday evening at approximately 8.30pm on Mill Road, Abbotstown, Dublin 15.

She is described as being approximately 5′ 2″ in height and of slim build. She has long black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a red jacket with light blue jeans and was carrying a white handbag.

Gardaí and Nataljia’s family are concerned for her well being.

Anyone with information on Nataljia’s whereabouts are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.