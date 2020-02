GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Wexford.

Nathan Bolton Source: Garda Press Office

Nathan Bolton has been missing from the Gorey area since yesterday.

He is described as being 6′ tall, of regular build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222.