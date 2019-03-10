This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 10 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hundreds complain of broadband blackspots after promised rollouts don't materialise

The National Broadband Plan was due to be finished next year – but work is yet to even start.

By Peter Bodkin Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
17 minutes ago 1,251 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526657
Image: Shutterstock/SpeedKingz
Image: Shutterstock/SpeedKingz

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have complained about high-speed internet services that never materialised despite their areas being excluded from the State’s planned rural broadband scheme on the grounds they would be covered by private operators.

But the government says it is unable to tell commercial providers to follow through with their plans as households and businesses wait on the fate of the troubled broadband programme.

Under the National Broadband Plan, which was first unveiled in 2012, premises unable to get high-speed broadband from commercial providers would get taxpayer-subsidised services to their homes and businesses.

Its more recent iteration, from 2015, involved around 750,000 premises in rural and regional areas getting fibre connections with download speeds of at least 30Mbps by 2020.

The plan has since been hit by a string of setbacks, including the withdrawal of major broadband players Eir and Siro from the tender process leaving a sole bidder, US investment firm Granahan McCourt.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently said the government was still deciding whether to proceed with the bid as the plan – now covering around 500,000 sites, representing more than 20% of the country’s premises – would cost “many multiples” of the original estimates.

The subsidy for the scheme was first put at around €500 million, although a price tag as high as six times that figure has since been suggested. Industry sources have said it could take at least five years to complete the network once work begins.

However new figures provided to TheJournal.ie suggest that many homes and businesses left outside the scheme because of plans from commercial providers have also been struggling to get access to promised high-speed broadband connections.

NBP map The National Broadband Plan map. Yellow areas require State intervention.

The Department of Communications said that it had recorded around 1,000 queries since 2017 relating to premises in areas where private firms had said they planned to provide broadband services.

Up to 95% of these were from people who said they were unable to get any high-speed broadband access, it added.

No power to direct

A spokesman for the department said the government had no power to “direct or instruct telecommunications operators to provide high-speed services in areas previously identified as commercial” on the National Broadband Plan map.

“However, in the event commercial operators’ plans for these premises in areas currently identified as commercial do not materialise it may become necessary for the department to intervene,” he said.

Related Read

23.02.19 'It's fatally flawed': What the hell is going on with the shrinking National Broadband Plan?

“The procurement process allows for such premises to be included in the State intervention area.”

The National Broadband Plan map has been redrawn several times to include sites where planned private investments failed to materialise and new rollouts from commercial firms.

The largest of those additional rollouts, Eir’s agreement with the government in 2017 to reach 300,000 premises in rural and regional areas, was blamed with making the final tender for the remaining properties, often in the most isolated areas, less attractive.

The Eir rollout was due to be completed at the end of last year, however it pushed back the completion date to June after the company blamed Storm Ophelia for disrupting its schedule.

The department said it had also recorded about 400 queries relating to Eir’s promised rural fibre network, about 100 of which related to premises that had already been passed by the rollout but were “experiencing issues” getting connected. The majority of these had been resolved, it said.

Coverage areas vary wildly between different parts of the country, with less than 2% of premises in County Dublin requiring State intervention to get access to high-speed broadband compared to more than 50% in Leitrim.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Peter Bodkin
peter@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    82,282  70
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash named as Michael Ryan
    46,446  5
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    44,456  123
    Fora
    1
    		Why 'under-the-radar' Marvin wants to become the number-two food delivery choice
    283  0
    2
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    75,733  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    62,474  39
    3
    		As it happened: Ireland v France, Six Nations
    62,132  54
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    5,783  2
    2
    		Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan taught us the best way to layer perfume
    3,530  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: Do you bother with 'body conditioner'?
    2,320  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    Jack Grealish scores winner in Second City derby after being attacked by Birmingham supporter
    77-year-old man charged as part of historical clerical sex abuse probe in Belfast
    Mary Lou McDonald: 'I think she should go... but the problem is much bigger than Karen Bradley'
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    COURT
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Miriam O'Callaghan files High Court case against Facebook
    Two men in court after ATM scamming equipment found at house in Navan
    Man appears in court charged over 'racially abusive' Facebook clip
    MEATH
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Man (50s) and woman (30s) arrested after drugs worth €865,000 seized
    Four residents put brakes on Tayto Park plans for €14 million rollercoaster
    'I don’t see Dublin as Meath’s fight at the minute at all, and I don’t think the players do either'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie