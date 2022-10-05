Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 5 October 2022
Over €1.1 billion spent on National Children's Hospital so far

The Chief Executive of the Development Board will tell TDs that construction on the project has “advanced significantly”.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 8:49 AM
Work on the roof garden of the new National Children's Hospital
Image: Lauren Boland/The Journal
Image: Lauren Boland/The Journal

OVER €1.1 BILLION has been spent so far on the construction of the National Children’s Hospital, the hospital’s development board will tell politicians this morning.

The Chief Officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB), David Gunning, is set to tell TDs and Senators this morning that a total of €1,130,409,151 has been spent on the construction of the National Children’s Hospital up to August.

Gunning is set to appear before the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health this morning to discuss the ongoing construction of the new hospital, which was started in 2016.

He will tell TDs and Senators that progress on the hospital has “advanced significantly” since July 2021, when the NPHDB last appeared before the committee.

The chief executive will detail how the first rooms in the hospital are likely to be completed this month and that procurement of medical equipment is ongoing.

NCH1 An aerial view of the National Children's Hospital

In a visit to the site earlier this year, The Journal reported that the structure has reached its final height, that 95% of the concrete had been poured and that many of the wards are walkable and not far from equipment and furniture being installed.

In his opening statement, Gunning will also raise the impact of challenges faced by the construction sector due to Brexit, Covid-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“It is widely acknowledged that the global construction sector continues to face challenges related to supply of market essentials due to widespread turbulence in the industry caused by Brexit, Covid, and the War in Ukraine,” Gunning will tell TDs.

“These issues have led to production disruption, import delays and constraints, inventory depletion resulting in shortages in the market and, more recently, escalating energy and transport costs.

“These are global challenges and are not unique to the construction sector but are having – and will continue to have impacts on the project.”

NCH3 An inpatient bedroom being fitted out

According to Gunning, the NPHDB are seeking “mitigation strategies” from the construction contractor BAM to “ensure that the impact on cost and timeline as a result of the combination of these factors is minimised as much as possible”.

In 2019, the final cost was estimated to be €1.73 billion, while one opposition TD said he believed it was “highly unlikely” that the total cost would not be less than €2 billion.

It comes as consumer inflation is currently running at 8%, according to revised estimates from the Central Bank that were published this morning.

While inflation was recognised as being outside of the approved Government investment at the outset, other costs outside of the investment have also arisen, including the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit.

However, the NPHDB cannot provide a definitive update on cost due to the impact it may have on the board’s commercial engagements.

