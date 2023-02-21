Taoiseach: 'National conversation needed on what's driving anger and violence in society'

A NATIONAL CONVERSATION on the increase of violence in our society is needed, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Condemning the recent attacks on gardaí, Varadkar told The Journal that be believes there is a “normalisation of violence in our society”.

“I do feel there’s been an increase just in general violence in our society,” he said.

He called the acts of violence perpetrated against children recently as “appalling acts of violence” that are “almost too hard to talk about”.

Healthcare workers are experiencing an increase in attacks also, he said.

The Taoiseach said last year there was a “big increase” in attacks on people in the LGBT community, and more recently, attacks on migrants.

What’s changed in society?

“I think we’ve asked ourselves, what is it that’s changed in our society in the last couple of years? We’ve seen this almost normalisation of violence against people, something that I’m very worried about, particularly the attacks on the gardaí.

“But I think it goes wider than that and we have to have a national conversation about what’s driving this anger and this violence,” said Varadkar.

In an interview with The Journal last year, Varadkar said there is a feeling in Ireland’s gay community that there has been an increase in homophobic attacks.

“That is extremely worrying,” he said at the time.

His comments came after a man was left with serious facial injuries after an unprovoked homophobic assault on a Dublin Bus.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin agreed with the Taoiseach’s comments today, stating that it is outrageous that attacks are taking place on frontline workers.

He said there is an absolute importance to impart on current generations that attacking members of the gardaí is “simply a no no” in our society.