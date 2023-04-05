Govt to hold National Forum examining the subject of Ireland's neutrality in June

A NATIONAL FORUM to discuss Ireland’s foreign policy, including neutrality, is set to be held in June.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will bring forward proposals to Cabinet today on the consultative forum, which will be held in three locations across four days in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

He said last month that his proposals seek to address how Ireland’s neutrality “may evolve”.

It is understood the aim of the forum is to initiate an open and informed discussion on the State’s foreign and security policy with a wide range of experts, academics, and the public.

The forum will be designed to build public understanding and generate discussions on the link between the State’s wider foreign policy approach, and national security and resilience.

Those taking part in the discussions will be civilians, military experts and officials.

They will include experts from a range of European countries, with different security and defence policy approaches.

The consultative forum will be open to the general public, with an opportunity to attend in-person, virtually, and to make submissions.

Since the crisis in Ukraine began, Martin has spoken about his belief that there should be a debate in Ireland on its long-standing tradition of military neutrality.

The Tánaiste has stated that Ireland is not politically or morally neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One of the reasons put forward for holding the forum now is how the security situation in Europe has changed as a result of the war, and because of advances in the European Union’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP).

Another reason cited is the increased investment in the Defence Forces following the Commission on the Defence Forces, which has also brought security policy issues to the fore in domestic debate.

The Government hopes the forum can build a deeper level of understanding of the threats faced by the State, including in areas such as cyber, hybrid and at sea, and that it will examine security policy options available and what these options could mean.

Topics of conversation will include:

The rules-based international order

Engagement in peacekeeping,

Conflict prevention and peacebuilding

Lessons from our UN Security Council membership

Global strategic stability

International arms control and proliferation challenges

Challenges posed by new and emerging threats.

The forum will replace the idea of holding a Citizens’ Assembly on the issues, with the Government stating that its forum will “transparent and inclusive” and draw on the principles underlying the Citizens’ Assembly model.

An independent Chairperson will be appointed, and they will deliver a report following the consultative forum, which can be used to inform any recommendations to Government.

Geopolitical realities

Since the conflict began in Ukraine, western governments have scrambled to form and maintain a united front against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

This has been achieved by imposing heavy sanctions and through pledges of military and humanitarian aid in support of Ukraine.

As Ireland is a neutral country, the Government has had to navigate new geopolitical realities under that umbrella, with Martin’s line that Ireland is “militarily neutral, we’re not politically neutral” repeated by senior ministers since the conflict began.

The Journal reported earlier this year that the Government is considering new legislation that could allow Irish special forces to be dispatched on foreign missions.

It has emerged that reviews of the so-called ‘Triple Lock’ system is on the table this year.

The Triple Lock system is a policy measure whereby there needs to be separate approval by the Government, the Dáil and a UN Resolution to mandate a mission in order to send more than 12 Irish troops abroad.

A change to the Triple Lock system was mooted by then Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney in November, after Fine Gael members voted in favour of such a move at its annual conference.

It has now been included in a Government policy document. Such a departure from that mechanism would be a major change in Ireland’s foreign policy.

Advertisement

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently said he does not believe Ireland is becoming isolated in EU circles due to its lack of participation in Nato.

“There are four countries in the European Union that are not members of Nato and don’t intend to join Nato,” said Varadkar.

“There’s very good and fair understanding of our position, and our particular sensitivities and culture and politics around that.

“I’ve never for a second felt under pressure from other prime ministers or presidents to change our position on it.”

Oversight group of Defence Forces

Martin will also bring to Cabinet today proposals to set up of an External Oversight Body of the Defence Forces.

The setting up of such a bode was one of the recommendations published in the report by the Independent Review Group (IRG) chaired by Ms Justice Bronagh O’Hanlon, which was published last week.

It detailed a litany of abuses that has taken place over the decades within the Defence Forces.

New laws will be required to establish the External Oversight Body on a statutory basis.

Speaking last night at UCD, the Tánaiste said he will ask Cabinet to approve the membership of the new group, which is the government’s first step in its response to the report.

The new group will increase transparency and accountability and to drive necessary culture change throughout the Defence Forces, said the Tánaiste.

While there have been strategic plans and frameworks in the past, Martin said the word back from those within the Defence Forces is the changes are not being seen “on the ground”.

The Tánaiste said the changes need to be manifested in the rank and file of the Defence Forces, stating that is the “litmus test”. The Oversight Group will hold the government and the force to account to ensure that changes are made, he said.

Naval vessel deployment

Separately, Cabinet will today be asked to approve the deployment of a naval vessel as part of the EU Common Security and Defence Policy’s Operation Irini for a period of almost seven weeks during June and July.

The main task of Operation Irini is preventing arms trafficking into Libya, in accordance with an ongoing United Nations Security Council Resolution which aims to help end the long-running conflict there.

Other elements of the operation are preventing illicit petrol exports from Libya, training the Libyan Coast Guard and Navy, and disrupting human trafficking networks.

The EU mandate for Operation Irini has recently been renewed and extended until 31 March 2025.

Some 23 EU member States contribute to Operation Irini, with the Irish Defence Forces currently having three personnel deployed at the Operational Headquarters in Rome.

It is argued that participation in the operation will provide invaluable operational experience for our naval service.

Between 2015 to 2018, the Naval Service contributed ships to two missions in the Mediterranean.

Operation Pontus ran from 2015 to 2017, and Operation Sophia’s humanitarian search and rescue operations officially closed on 31 March 2020.

The deployment is subject to a valid UNSC resolution being in place at the time, and will require approval of Government and the Dáil.

Corporation tax rate

On an entirely separate issue, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will also update Cabinet colleagues on Ireland’s corporation tax rate today.

McGrath will speak about the OECD International Tax Global Agreement, and the recently agreed EU Minimum Tax Directive, which increases the tax rate.

It is planned that the 12.5% corporate tax rate will remain in place for the vast majority of businesses, ministers will be told.

An application of the 15% effective tax rate will only apply to multinationals with an annual turnover of €750 million or above, it is understood.