Tánaiste Micheál Martin is ‘developing proposals’ around Ireland’s neutrality

TÁNAISTE AND MINISTER for Defence Micheál Martin is developing proposals on how Ireland’s neutrality “may evolve”.

Speaking at an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Martin is “developing proposals” look at defence and .

He added: “At the right time and at a time of his (Martin’s) choosing, I think he will tell you more about it.”

When asked by reporters if a Citizens’ Assembly would form part of these proposals, Varadkar replied: “It wouldn’t be fair for me to kind of half announce a proposal that he’s developing at the moment, so I’ll leave it to the Tánaiste and Minister for Defence to do that in his own time.”

However, the Taoiseach added: “He (Martin) has developed some proposals as to how we could consult with stakeholders and the public in a meaningful way and how our defensive security policies should evolve.”

Advertisement

Leo Varadkar speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels yesterday.

Meanwhile, Varadkar said he does not believe Ireland is becoming increasingly isolated in EU circles due to its lack of participation in Nato.

“There are four countries in the European Union that are not members of Nato and don’t intend to join Nato,” said Varadkar.

“There’s very good and fair understanding of our position, and our particular sensitivities and culture and politics around that.

“I’ve never for a second felt under pressure from other prime ministers or presidents to change our position on it.”

Ireland is not providing military aid to Ukraine due to its neutrality, but has contributed to non-lethal equipment through the European Peace Facility.

Varadkar said that while Ireland is military-neutral and not a member of any military alliance, it is not “politically neutral”.

He said Ireland was on the side of democracy and freedom in the face of the war in Ukraine.

-With additional reporting from Press Association