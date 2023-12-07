National Gallery acquires rare piece of art from Harry Clarke for national collection

ONE OF THE rarest works of stained-glass artist Harry Clarke has become part of the national collection at the National Gallery of Ireland.

Born in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day in 1889, Harry Clarke is one of Ireland’s best known artists.

He died in Switzerland at the age 41 but achieved significant acclaim in his lifetime, working across different media including book illustration.

His principal career was in the production of stained glass windows, mainly for churches and religious houses across Ireland, as well as in the UK, US and Australia.

He also produced a small number of secular works in glass.

Titania Enchanting Bottom, created in 1922, is currently undergoing Conservation treatment and will go on display to the public for free in Room 20 at the Gallery in the new year.

PHIL POUND AIPPVA Titania Enchanting Bottom, signed and dated 'Harry Clarke 1922' PHIL POUND AIPPVA

The acquisition was supported by the Patrons of Irish Art of the National Gallery of Ireland, whose membership fees support acquisitions of Irish art.

Titania Enchanting Bottom is the only glass work by Clarke to have been inspired by Shakespeare.

It depicts a scene from Shakespeare’s comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

From 1917 to 1922, Clarke made a unique series of miniature panels inspired by literature – including the one acquired by the National Gallery – adapting his talent and passion for book illustration to the medium of stained glass.

These panels were set into bespoke cabinets and several, including this example, were designed by Dublin-born furniture maker James Hicks.

Titania Enchanting Bottom is one of just five panels that survive.

Dr Caroline Campbell, Director of the National Gallery of Ireland, described the acquisition as a “special Christmas present to the nation”.

She added: “Our stained-glass room and works by Harry Clarke are some of the most popular objects in our collection, so we know that our visitors will love ‘Titania Enchanting Bottom’.”

Campbell said she is “delighted that we have been able to add a work of such rarity to the national collection” and thanked the Patrons of Irish Art for their support.