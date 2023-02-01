National Transport Authority allocates €290m for walking and cycling infrastructure

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority has allocated funding of €290 million to local authorities for walking and cycling infrastructure this year.

The investment will fund around 1,200 Active Travel projects, which aim to support pedestrian and cyclist routes, improve safe access to schools, and improve public transport.

These projects will contribute to the development of almost 1,000km of new and improved walking and cycling infrastructure by 2025.

It includes work to develop segregated cycle lanes, widened footpaths, new walking and cycling bridges, and new pedestrian crossings.

The funding allocation for this year will allow for the progression of 387 projects in the Greater Dublin Area, 250 across other regional cities, and a further 502 projects across rural Ireland.

Some major projects includes the Fairview to Amiens Street Cycle Route, which is set to receive €27 million.

€5 million is also being allocated to Phase 3 works on the Royal Caban Greenway.

The Dodder Greenway between Herbert Park and Donnybrook Road in Dublin has also received funding,

Elsewhere, a new cycle and pedestrian bridge over the N40 in Cork, connecting to Tramore Valley Park, has received €4.5 million and €4 million has been allocated to the connection of the Waterford Greenway from Bilberry into the heard of Waterford City Centre.

As well as planned developments in cities, regional community projects are also sharing in the funding, such as the allocation of €650,000 to the Donegal Town One-Way Active Travel Scheme.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “Continuous and substantial funding for active travel across the country is a key commitment in the Programme for Government and a cornerstone of our transport strategies.”

He noted that all of last year’s funding was drawn down by local authorities and added that he is confident that the same will happen this year.

Minister Ryan also said that the investment will make our “cities, towns and villages greener and more liveable” as well as helping to “reduce Ireland’s carbon emissions”.

The government’s Climate Action Plan includes a commitment to reduce transport emissions by 50% by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Jack Chambers welcomed funding of just over €1 million for the Safe Routes to School Programme.

This Programme started in 2021 and aims to create new and safer walking and cycling routes in order to alleviate congestion at school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school.

He noted that €15m was recently announced for the second round of this programme and said it will “see over 37,000 students across Ireland benefit from safer infrastructure and encourage them to cycle, walk and wheel to school”.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority said the funding “will allow the NTA to continue to work alongside local authorities as we accelerate the delivery of improved cycling and walking infrastructure”.

She added: “From new segregated cycle lanes and footpaths, to dedicated pedestrian and cycling bridges, the active travel projects receiving funding will make it easier and safer for people to choose active travel modes.”