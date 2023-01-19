Advertisement

Thursday 19 January 2023
Eamonn Farrell Snowy scenes yesterday near Kilcullen, Co. Kildare.
# ice warning
Motorists urged to slow down as nationwide status yellow ice warning remains in place until midday
Met Éireann warns that icy stretches, and possible black ice in parts, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.
6 minutes ago

A STATUS YELLOW warning for ice remains in place for the entire country until midday.

Met Éireann warns that icy stretches, and possible black ice in parts, will lead to hazardous travelling conditions.

The forecaster also advises that winter showers will continue in places, with freezing rain possible in the south-west.

They may be freezing fog patches also.

The outbreaks of rain and sleet  will occur mostly across the north-west and south-west, but will clear through the morning.

Mostly dry weather will follow for the rest of the day with sunny spells, although some mist and fog may set in across the south-west later.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar snow and ice warning for the North.

Driving conditions

Motorists have been urged to slow down and drive a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The Road Safety Authority also warns that black ice is “one of winter’s biggest hazards” and advises that it usually forms in sheltered or shaded areas, such as under trees or near high walls.

The RSA says the best way to avoid skidding is to slow down and to treat every road as though it is frozen during free zing conditions.

If a motorist encounters black ice, the RSA says the “main thing is not to break”.

Motorists should instead take their foot off the accelerator and use every control delicately.

Diarmuid Pepper
