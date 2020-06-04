This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 4 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three arrested after 'largest drug seizure ever made' in Northern Ireland

An estimated 600 kilos of herbal cannabis was discovered among vegetables on a lorry stopped in Co Antrim.

By Press Association Thursday 4 Jun 2020, 2:22 PM
13 minutes ago 2,248 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5114829
The drugs are worth between £10m and £12m.
Image: NCA/Twitter
The drugs are worth between £10m and £12m.
The drugs are worth between £10m and £12m.
Image: NCA/Twitter

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following the largest drug seizure ever made by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in Northern Ireland.

An estimated 600 kilos of herbal cannabis was recovered from among a cover load of vegetables from a lorry stopped in Templepatrick, Co Antrim, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The seizure came following an ongoing investigation into drug supply by the NCA in a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of between £10-12 million (€12.3 million).

Three men have been arrested, including the lorry driver, on suspicion of conspiring to import controlled drugs.

EZqnrP7XQAQ-k9T NCA investigators arrested three men, including the lorry driver, on suspicion of conspiring to import controlled drugs. Source: NCA/Twitter

The men, aged 62, 37 and 32, are from Tyrone, Derry and Armagh.

Two premises were also searched in Derry and Tyrone.

NCA Belfast branch commander David Cunningham described the seizure as “incredibly significant”.

“A seizure of this size will have a huge impact on the organised crime groups involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit,” he said.

“We are determined to do all we can with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle drug supply routes, not only here in Northern Ireland but across the UK.

“The crime groups involved bring violence and exploitation to our streets and into our communities.

“Our investigation into this seizure continues, and I’d like to thank our colleagues at PSNI for their support.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

EZqndYhXgAEod1f Officers recovered an estimated 600 kilos of herbal cannabis from among a cover load of vegetables.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Foster, from PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, added: “This ongoing NCA-led investigation resulted in a joint operation between police and NCA over the last few days which has uncovered between £10-12 million of herbal cannabis.

“Police Service NI officers discovered this significant find of drugs after stopping and searching the lorry when it entered Northern Ireland.

“This seizure of drugs is significant both in terms of the quantity and also the disruption this will have caused to the organised crime group who would have brought these drugs into our communities to make money for their own selfish gain.

“This successful operation demonstrates the significant benefits of joint working with law enforcement partners and we will continue to work closely with the NCA to disrupt the nefarious activities of organised crime groups operating in Northern Ireland.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie