Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
NCT and other vehicle and licence services suspended until further notice

Shane Ross is looking at measures to extend the period of validity of licences and NCT certificates.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 16,425 Views 25 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THE NCT, NDLS and the commercial vehicle testing system have all been suspended until further notice, the Minister for Transport Shane Ross has confirmed. 

The National Driver Licence Service (NDLS), the National Car Testing Service (NCT) and the Commercial Vehicle Testing System have all been suspended immediately until further notice.

A full list of essential and non-essential services and outlets was recently published by the government. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last night only essential workers can leave their houses from now until 12 April to contain the spread of Covid-19.  

This suspension has been done to comply with new restrictive measures announced by Varadkar last night.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has asked his department’s officials and the RSA to introduce measures to address the effects of suspending these services. 

“It is critical that we give drivers as well as operators of commercial vehicles peace of mind in relation to the status of their licence, learner permit, NCT certificate or certificate of roadworthiness, especially if it has expired or is likely to expire during the period of the Covid19 health crisis,” Ross said.  

He is looking at introducing measures to extend the period of validity of these documents and hopes “to provide further detail for the public next week”.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that people should not and do not need to worry about these things,” he said.

“At the same time, we must also be conscious of the need to save lives on the roads and, indeed, avoid diverting medical staff to deal with the consequences of drivers not driving safely.

“Road Safety laws remain in force and will be enforced.  Drivers must not speed or drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they must keep their vehicles roadworthy – for their own sakes and all our sakes. ”

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Applus, the company which currently operates the NCT test on behalf of the State, told TheJournal.ie that some customers weren’t showing up for appointments in recent days and weeks.

“The level of customers not showing up for appointments has marginally increased,” the spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

