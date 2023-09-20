Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 20 September 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo (File image) The service attempted to move to cashless payments in August.
# Cash
NCT will 'revisit' cashless decision if government mandates state bodies to accept cash
The COO of the RSA said if accepting cash becomes a requirement, the service will work to make sure it meets the obligation.
5.3k
15
1 hour ago

THE CHIEF OPERATIONS Officer of the National Car Testing Service (NCT) told an Oireachtas committee today that the service will “revisit” its decision to go cashless if the government forces them to accept cash.

During a meeting of the Transport and Communications committee today, Brendan Walsh, the COO of the RSA said if accepting cash becomes a requirement, the service will work to make sure it meets the obligation.

This comes after The Irish Independent reported this morning that the Minister for Finance Michael McGrath had written to all public bodies to ensure they continue to accept cash as legal tender.

Walsh said he had heard the news, read the article and gave certainty that the service would meet the obligations, if they are mandated to do so.

The NCT signed a contract with the operator of the service, Applus+,  which allowed for a move to a cashless service in the future the COO detailed.

The agreement, which was signed before Walsh took over the role in 2022, could create some difficulty between the governing body and operator to assure the service accepts cash.

Walsh said: “However, in relation to offering a cashless service, if we are mandated, we’d have to revisit it because it is in the contract that we’ve entered into with Applus+…”

The service attempted to move to cashless payments in August, announcing the decision on its social media channels, however the move was quickly shot down by Minister of State for the Department of Transport Jack Chambers who said the service would not be changing.

“My officials in the Department of Transport have discussed this matter with the RSA and despite a social media announcement by Applus earlier in the week there has been no process or arrangement for the introduction of changes to the NCT payment system agreed,” Chambers said in August.

According to the article in the Irish Independent newspaper today detailed that McGrath is attempting to prevent public bodies from operating on a cashless only system.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin told The Journal today in New York that he believes all citizens should have the option to pay by cash when using state services must be kept.

“Society evolves, technologies evolve, but you can come down in a premature way and say to people that ‘Its this is the way or no other way’. That causes distress and there’s no need for that,” Martin said.

Applus+ said in August that they were still in discussions with the RSA about the decision and that said that the move would allow them to have a “more effective” service.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     