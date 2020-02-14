All defective NCT lifts won't be back in service until end of April as faults found in 85

THE NATIONAL CAR Testing Service has found that 85 of the country’s 106 NCT vehicle lifts are in need of repair following a “detailed condition survey” of its 47 testing centres.

Part of the NCT testing for cars in Ireland was suspended last month pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in its testing centres.

The NCTS said half of all defective lifts will be repaired and brought back into service by the end of March, with the service operating at 100% by the end of April.

Its survey found that the 85 lifts in need of repairs have a similar defect on the scissor lift arm “that requires a repair and replacement of a part”.

“NCTS has now agreed with the lift manufacturer a full repair programme of each of the remaining 85 vehicle lifts that are still temporarily suspended,” NCTS said.

Its repair programmed is due to start on 2 March “to allow time for the production and delivery of the replacement part”.

“The NCTS can also confirm that the replacement programme for all repaired lifts will commence in June 2020,” said Grant Henderson NCTS general manager.

Source: NCTS

Henderson said that in light of the current situation, customers should not book their NCT too far in advance “to alleviate the demand on the test centre network at the moment.”

He added that extra vehicle inspectors will be hired and operating hours of test centres will be increased to accommodate all customers who have an underbody inspection outstanding.

Vehicle owners have been advised that if their NCT is due they should make a booking as normal and keep their NCTS test appointments, where all other elements of the vehicle will be tested.

In centres where lifts are not in service, the test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, however, if the vehicle fails on another element of the test, they must present their vehicle for retest as normal.

The NCTS said the onus is on the motorist to ensure their vehicle is roadworthy

