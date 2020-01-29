This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Parts of NCT test suspended with immediate effect over safety checks on vehicle lifts

It comes one day after MOT testing in Northern Ireland was suspended due to similar issues.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 29 Jan 2020, 8:25 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

PART OF NCT testing for cars in Ireland has been suspended by the National Car Test Service pending a full safety inspection of vehicle lifts used in testing centres. 

The suspension, which takes effect immediately, comes one day after MOT testing in Northern Ireland was suspended due to similar issues

The NCTS took the decision this evening to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across all 47 test centres “with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed”, it said in a statement. 

“NCTS were recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated.”

The lifts in question are the scissor lifts that are used to raise a vehicle above ground to
inspect the underbody area. 

“All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal,” it said in a statement.

“The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use. Customers will incur no additional costs as part of this process,” it added. 

Vehicle Inspection reports will still be issued at the time of testing and a certificate will be issued when all stages of the test have been successfully completed.

The NCTS, which became aware of the issue on Monday, said the integrity of previous NCTs is not a concern.  

“Our priority at this point and time is for the safety of our staff and our customer’s property. We do sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” it said. 

The NCTS said that all scissor lifts are due for replacement from June 2020 and it is in discussion with the manufacturer to increase production.

According to the NCTS, the RSA has made gardaí aware of the issue and is liaising with them on any potential issues arising but added that “all vehicle owners are reminded that the roadworthiness of their vehicle is their responsibility at all times not just at the NCT”.

Manufacturer MAHA did not respond to requests for comment by time of publishing. 

With reporting by Órla Ryan

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

