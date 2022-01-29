Quiz: How well do you know the music of Neil Young?

EARLIER THIS WEEK, Neil Young had his music pulled from Spotify over a disagreement around the streaming giant continuing to exclusively publish Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Young published an open letter to the streaming service earlier this week, accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.

On Wednesday, he published a second open letter, thanking his record company, Warner’s Reprise Records, for their support “in the name of truth.”

With Young in the news, how well do you know these Neil Young songs?

What song are these lyrics from? 'Once I thought I saw you in a crowded hazy bar / Dancing on the light from star to star' Alamy Heart of Gold Like a Hurricane

Rockin' in the Free World Down by the River Finish these lyrics from Heart of Gold: 'Keep me searchin' for a heart of gold / And I'm.....' Alamy Getting old Being bold

Still being told Left on my own In what year was Heart of Gold released? Alamy 1960 1968

1972 1979 Finish these lyrics from Old Man: 'Old man, look at my life / Twenty-four, and there's so much more / Live alone.... Alamy In a ranch in Northern California In heaven

In a run-down hotel In a paradise What song are these lyrics from? 'Because I'm still in love with you / I want to see you dance again' Alamy Southern Man Harvest Moon

The Needle and the Damage Done One of These Days What song are these lyrics from? 'Silver mane flying in the wind / Down through the planets on the run again' Alamy You and Me Dreamin' Man

War of Man Old King What was the title of Neil Young's first album? Alamy Time Fades Away Decade

Harvest Moon Neil Young (self-titled) One of these two states is the title of a Neil Young song. Which one? Alamy Ohio Georgia What country was Neil Young born in? Alamy America Canada

Mexico Australia What was the name of the rock band Neil Young was in between 1966 and 1968? Alamy Buffalo New York Buffalo Shelbyville

