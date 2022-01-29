Quiz: How well do you know the music of Neil Young?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EARLIER THIS WEEK, Neil Young had his music pulled from Spotify over a disagreement around the streaming giant continuing to exclusively publish Joe Rogan’s podcast.
Young published an open letter to the streaming service earlier this week, accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.
On Wednesday, he published a second open letter, thanking his record company, Warner’s Reprise Records, for their support “in the name of truth.”
With Young in the news, how well do you know these Neil Young songs?
