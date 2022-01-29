#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Saturday 29 January 2022
Quiz: How well do you know the music of Neil Young?

Neil Young had his music pulled from streaming giant Spotify earlier this week.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 29 Jan 2022, 10:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
EARLIER THIS WEEK, Neil Young had his music pulled from Spotify over a disagreement around the streaming giant continuing to exclusively publish Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Young published an open letter to the streaming service earlier this week, accusing Spotify of “spreading fake information about vaccines — potentially causing death” by putting out Rogan’s podcast that racks up millions of listens.

On Wednesday, he published a second open letter, thanking his record company, Warner’s Reprise Records, for their support “in the name of truth.”

With Young in the news, how well do you know these Neil Young songs?

What song are these lyrics from? 'Once I thought I saw you in a crowded hazy bar / Dancing on the light from star to star'
Alamy
Heart of Gold
Like a Hurricane

Rockin' in the Free World
Down by the River
Finish these lyrics from Heart of Gold: 'Keep me searchin' for a heart of gold / And I'm.....'
Alamy
Getting old
Being bold

Still being told
Left on my own
In what year was Heart of Gold released?
Alamy
1960
1968

1972
1979
Finish these lyrics from Old Man: 'Old man, look at my life / Twenty-four, and there's so much more / Live alone....
Alamy
In a ranch in Northern California
In heaven

In a run-down hotel
In a paradise
What song are these lyrics from? 'Because I'm still in love with you / I want to see you dance again'
Alamy
Southern Man
Harvest Moon

The Needle and the Damage Done
One of These Days
What song are these lyrics from? 'Silver mane flying in the wind / Down through the planets on the run again'
Alamy
You and Me
Dreamin' Man

War of Man
Old King
What was the title of Neil Young's first album?
Alamy
Time Fades Away
Decade

Harvest Moon
Neil Young (self-titled)
One of these two states is the title of a Neil Young song. Which one?
Alamy
Ohio
Georgia
What country was Neil Young born in?
Alamy
America
Canada

Mexico
Australia
What was the name of the rock band Neil Young was in between 1966 and 1968?
Alamy
Buffalo New York
Buffalo Shelbyville

Buffalo Springfield
Western Trail
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
You scored out of !
Turtely Awful
